Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 2

U.S. stocks inched up from deep lows they suffered on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve for longer than expected. The S&P 500 was down 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% by midday in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.97%.

Crude prices stayed put, while gold prices increased 0.7%. Bitcoin rose 2.5%, to trade around the $23,700 level.

The domestic benchmark indices snapped their eight-day-long losing streak, supported by a rally in metal and bank stocks.

The rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row as domestic equities recovered and crude prices eased.