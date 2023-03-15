Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 15

Asian markets are poised to rebound on Wednesday as investors wager that the worst of the global fallout from the American banking sector has passed.

U.S. stocks rallied into the close, helping set the tone for a shift in sentiment Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest one-day gain since early February.

Consumer price index in the U.S. increased 0.5% in February, slightly ahead of the median estimate of 0.4% and enough to keep pressure on policy makers to hike rates.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined to 3.68%. Crude prices were trading around $78-mark, while Bitcoin was trading around 24,000-level.

At 6:18 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.52% at 17,200.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed lower for the fourth day in a row after a volatile session, weighed down by decline in IT and banking stocks.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the third consecutive day as domestic equities declined and FPI outflow continued.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,086.96 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,121.9 crore.