Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 13

Asian stocks fell, U.S. stock futures surged and the dollar retreated after American financial regulators took steps to shore up the financial sector with a new lending program in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.

Australian and Japanese shares fell. Investors will be monitoring how Chinese markets react to news that central bank governor Governor Yi Gang was kept in his post, as have the finance and commerce ministers. The continuity may be welcomed by investors, who have grown sensitive to policy risks from Beijing.

Crude price rose 1.4%, while gold prices increased 1.8% with the rout in equity and bond markets. Bitcoin dived 1.4% to trade below the $20,000 level.

Both Indian benchmark indices tanked—Sensex closed 1.12% lower while the Nifty dipped 1%—as PSU, banking and financial stocks dragged on account of weak global cues.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as the domestic unit tracked weak Asian peers amid fears of faster rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 6:50 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.26% to 17,392.5.