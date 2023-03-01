Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 1

U.S. stocks see-sawed as fresh inflation data from Europe kept speculation of further rate hikes alive. The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% by 2:33 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.92%.

Crude price rose 1.9%, while gold prices increased 0.6%. Bitcoin fell 0.4%, to trade around the to $23,291.94

The domestic benchmark indices continued their downward trend to close in the red for the eighth day in a row after erasing marginal gains from opening trade.

Rupee snapped its two-day decline against the U.S. dollar to close higher over hopes of RBI intervention and a pause in the greenback’s rally.