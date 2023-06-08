Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 8

U.S. stocks traded lower after a rally in technology stocks ran out of steam, while treasuries declined after an unexpected interest rate hike in Canada, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 declined after earlier gains in technology and commodity stocks. Meanwhile, advance in the broader market was fleeting as traders priced in a quarter point hike in the U.S. interest rates by July. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% with technology giants Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. dragging the benchmark.

The S&P 500 briefly surpassed a 20% increase from an October low on Wednesday, commonly thought of as the marker of a bull market.

Elsewhere, a gauge of the greenback's strength weakened. Gold slumped. And Bitcoin slid in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by U.S. regulators.

Domestic benchmarks advanced for the fourth consecutive session to close at a six-month high in trade on Wednesday as metals, realty and fast-moving consumer goods sectors advanced. The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 82.55 against the US dollar compared with 82.61 on Tuesday.

Foreign investors remained net buyers for the second consecutive day in a row on Wednesday and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,382.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and offloaded equities worth Rs 392.3 crore, as per NSE data.

Crude oil gained 0.92% to $76.99 per bbl. Gold spot slipped 0.99% to $1,944.14.