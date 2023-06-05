Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 5

U.S. stocks rallied almost to the verge of a bull market on Friday as big tech continued to rise and chances of a Fed pause grew stronger. S&P 500 rose 1.4%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7% by 4 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced ten basis points to 3.6%.

Crude price increased 2.7%, while gold price dropped 1.5%. Bitcoin gained 1.4% to trade slightly below $27,300 level.

Domestic benchmark indices moved up after two days of decline with real estate, metals and PSU banking stocks leading the rally, managing to close marginally higher on a weekly basis.

The Indian rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row as domestic equities gained and the greenback showed broad weakness.

Foreign investors remained net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 658.9 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 581.9 crore.