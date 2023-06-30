Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 30

Asian markets were set for a mixed open on the last day of the quarter following a choppy session for U.S. equities as treasury yields soared on bets on further tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Futures contracts for benchmarks in Hong Kong and Japan posted modest declines while those for Australia pointed to a marginal rise Friday. As the first half draws to a close, Japan’s Topix has ratcheted up a gain of more than 20% while Chinese equities are in the red and Australian stocks have eked out a small gain.

A modest advance in the S&P 500 on Thursday came amid instability as traders adjusted their positions at the end of the quarter. On Thursday, banks led gains on the S&P 500 as the biggest lenders passed the Fed’s stress test, clearing the way for payouts. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed after soaring over 35% this year, buoyed by the artificial-intelligence hype.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading below $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.84%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:24 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.11% or 22 points at 19,172.

Back home, India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second day to scale fresh life highs through Wednesday, while markets remained shut on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 500 points up, or 0.79%, at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 155 points higher, or 0.82%, at 18,972.10.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 12,350 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of buying since March 2.