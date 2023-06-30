Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 30
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade set-up and much more!
Asian markets were set for a mixed open on the last day of the quarter following a choppy session for U.S. equities as treasury yields soared on bets on further tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Futures contracts for benchmarks in Hong Kong and Japan posted modest declines while those for Australia pointed to a marginal rise Friday. As the first half draws to a close, Japan’s Topix has ratcheted up a gain of more than 20% while Chinese equities are in the red and Australian stocks have eked out a small gain.
A modest advance in the S&P 500 on Thursday came amid instability as traders adjusted their positions at the end of the quarter. On Thursday, banks led gains on the S&P 500 as the biggest lenders passed the Fed’s stress test, clearing the way for payouts. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed after soaring over 35% this year, buoyed by the artificial-intelligence hype.
Meanwhile, Brent crude rose to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading below $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.84%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.
At 5:24 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.11% or 22 points at 19,172.
Back home, India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second day to scale fresh life highs through Wednesday, while markets remained shut on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 500 points up, or 0.79%, at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 155 points higher, or 0.82%, at 18,972.10.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 12,350 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of buying since March 2.
Stocks To Watch: BPCL, PowerGrid, Tata Communications, SBI Life In Focus
Bharat Petroleum: The company’s board approved raising up to Rs 18,000 crore via rights issue.
PowerGrid: The company approved an aggregate investment of Rs 388.94 crore. It will invest in establishment of Telecom network for NTAMC at an estimated cost of Rs 164.38 crore, Western Region expansion scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 115.09 crore and ICT Augmentation at Navsari associated with integration of 7 GW RE power from Khavda RE park at an estimated cost of Rs 109.47.
Tata Communications: The company will acquire U.S. based Kaleyra at an aggregate cost of $100 million (Rs 820 crore). The company will be acquired with a gross debt of $224.9 million and net debt of $149.9 million in its books.
SBI Life Insurance: The company reappointed Mahesh Kumar Sharma as a Managing Director and CEO of the company.
HDFC: The company acquired 612 equity shares of Xanadu Realty, representing 5.46% of its paid-up equity share capital upon conversion of 938 compulsorily convertible debentures held by it in Xanadu. The shares are acquired at Rs. 4,08,501 apiece, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs. 25 crore.
The Federal Bank: AP Hota will take charge as Part Time Chairman of the bank with effect from June 29, 2023 till Jan. 14, 2026 following the retirement of C Balagopal.
Zee Entertainment: The company has withdrawn its Expression of Interest in the resolution plan process for Reliance Broadcast Network.
Canara Bank: The bank approved Rs 7,500 crore by way of debt instruments.
Tata Chemicals: Life Insurance Corporation increased stake from 5.06% to 7.12%.
Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries demerges to form Dalmia Bharat Refractories.
Pledge Details
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow created a pledge of two lakh shares on June 27.
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 21 lakh shares on June 26.
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter NS Technical Consultancy bought 6.5 lakh shares between June 26 and 27.
JK Cement: Promoter Kalpana Singhania sold 20,000 shares on June 16.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Subros: To meet investors and analysts on June 29.
Rupa & Company: To meet investors and analysts on June 29.
Bigbloc Construction: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Suzlon Energy: To meet investors and analysts on June 29.
Jain Irrigation System: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Aether Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 29.
Angle One: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Uniparts India: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Union Bank of India: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Vardhman Textiles: To meet investors and analysts on July 3.
AGMs Today:
Central Bank of India, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, JSW Energy, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, Polycab India, SIS, SRF
SEBI Has Own Test Of Urgent Interim Orders, Other Forums Can Differ, Says Madhabi Puri Buch
Block Deals
IG Petrochemicals: Kamrup Enterprises sold 3.74 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 487.50 apiece and Shekhavati Investment Corporation bought 4.7 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 487.50 apiece.
Bulk Deals
HDFC Life Insurance Company: HDFC bought 1.65 crore shares (0.77%) at Rs 674.87 apiece.
Adani Enterprises: SB Adani Family Trust sold 1.8 crore shares (1.6%) at Rs 2,300 apiece.
Adani Green Energy: Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 1.2 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 920.05 apiece and Infinite Trade and Investment sold 4.6 crore shares (3%) at Rs 920.03 apiece.
Advanced Enzyme Technology: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 270 apiece and Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 25 lakh shares (2.3%) at Rs 270.08 apiece.
Bikaji Foods Intern: India 2020 Maharaja sold 60 lakh shares (2.4%) at Rs 422.67 apiece.
Syrma SGS Technology: South Asia Growth Fun II Holdings sold 10 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 460.47 apiece.
Zydus Wellness: Norges Bank sold five lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1479 apiece.
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures ended at 19,082.35, a premium of 163.05 points.
Nifty July futures rose 44.40%, with 56,044 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank July futures ended at 44,490.00, a premium of 275.30 points.
Nifty Bank July futures rose 41.89%, with 43,871 shares in open interest.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Vakrangee
Price Band Revised From 0% To 20%: Rain Industries
Ex-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Hitech Corporation, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Nilkamal, Aegis Logistics, Escorts Kubota, Kuantum Papers, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Sanginita Chemicals, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal
Record-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aegis Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: LG Balakrishnan & Bros
Money Market Update
The local currency weakened 3 paise to close at 82.06 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.