Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 28

Asian markets were set to open higher on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street that was fueled by strength in U.S. consumer confidence and home sales. Futures rose for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while an index of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks climbed the most in three weeks.

Nasdaq 100 jumped almost 2% and the S&P 500 halted a two-day drop, on Tuesday. Tech megacaps led the rebound in U.S. equities. Tesla Inc. rallied after a 6% plunge, Snowflake Inc. jumped on an artificial intelligence-related partnership with Nvidia Corp.

Investors in Asia will be watching the release of figures for Chinese industrial profits, amid calls for Beijing to provide more stimulus, and Australian inflation data, which will help shape the central bank’s thinking on interest rates.

Meanwhile, Brent crude declined to $72 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading below $68-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.76%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:28 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.27% or 52 points at 18,862.5.

Indian stock benchmark indices held on to their steady gains through Tuesday to end higher, led by advances from non-banking financial companies and the real estate sector. The local currency closed flat at 82.03 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday, ending a three day selling streak. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,024.05 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of buying in 12 days since June 15. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,991.35 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest single day selling in nearly seven weeks since May 31.