Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 27

U.S. stocks were trading mixed on Monday. The S&P 500 was trading 0.24% lower, while the Dow Jones traded 0.10% higher. The Nasdaq was trading 0.89% lower as of 1:27 p.m. EST.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.48 a barrel, while gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,941.90 an ounce.
The futures on the S&P 500 fluctuated after it suffered its worst week since March, while yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury dropped five basis points, according to Bloomberg. Investors were getting anxious about the central bank's determination to extinguish inflation by pushing rates higher, which would break fragile economies.
Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices swung between gains and losses before closing mixed. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points down, or 0.01%, at 62,970, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 ended 26 points higher, or 0.14%, at 18,691.20.
Healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors advanced; while banking shares were under pressure.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.04 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks To Watch
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company has received a GST show cause cum demand notice for Rs 492 crore. The matter "relates to an industry-wide issue of input tax credit," and the company believes it has availed of eligible input GST credit in compliance. It has deposited Rs 190 crore without accepting any liability.
Tech Mahindra: The company's unit LCC France has approved a proposal to divest its 49% holding in SARL Djazatech and its subsidiary EURL LCCUK Algerie. Tech Mahindra said there was no contribution in terms of turnover or net worth to the consolidated turnover or net worth of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Bharti Airtel: Airtel Business Chief Executive Officer Ajay Chitkara has resigned. He will continue with the company till the third week of August. Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments: global business, led by Vani Venkatesh; domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan; and Nxtra Data Centres, led by Ashish Arora.
State Bank of India: The lender has relieved Swaminathan Janakiraman, managing director on the Central Board of the Bank, from the position on June 26 to assume charge as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company fixed the floor price at Rs 175.99 per share for qualified institutional placements of shares. Aditya Birla Capital, in a shareholder's meeting on June 24, approved to issue equity shares on a preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs 1,250 crore.
Federal Bank: The lender has appointed Independent Director A. P. Hota as the part-time chairman with effect from June 29, 2023, till Jan. 14, 2026.
Axiscades Technologies: The company has completed the re-financing of its existing debt of Rs 210 crore, which it borrowed for the acquisition of Mistral Solutions. The refinancing will bring down the company's interest costs by over 400 basis points per year.
Offerings
Cyient DLM: The initial public offering of Cyient DLM Ltd. will open on Tuesday, June 27. The company plans to raise as much as Rs 592 crore. Its IPO consists of a fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 250–265 per share.
IdeaForge Technology: The Rs 567 crore initial public offering of IdeaForge Technology Ltd. was fully subscribed on the first day. It had been subscribed 3.69 times as of 5:00 p.m. on June 26. Retail investors subscribed 12.48 times, followed by employees who reserved 8.47 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 5.13 times, and institutional investors subscribed 0.01 times.
Block deals
India Nippon Electricals: Lucas India Service bought 14.14 lakh shares (6.25%), and Mahle Electric Drives Japan Corporation sold 14.14 lakh shares (6.25%) at a price of Rs 438 apiece.
Bulk deals
Rolex Rings: Ashokkumar Dayashankar Madeka sold 1.41 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 2,078.02 apiece.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Karuna Business Solutions sold 1.99 lakh shares (0.55%), and Spiracca Ventures bought 1.99 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 374.35 apiece.
Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund sold 7.7 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 1437.74 apiece, and Societe Generale bought 3.96 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1427.21.
Parag Milk Foods: Sixth Sense India Opportunities III bought 7.83 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 132 apiece.
Pledge Details
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Promoter Simon India revoked a pledge of three lakh shares on June 21.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter PCR Investments revoked a pledge of 6.85 lakh shares on June 23.
Centrum Capital: Promoter Business Match Services (India) created a pledge of 40 lakh shares on June 23.
Insider Trades
Jindal Saw: Promoter Shradha Jatia bought 12,700 shares on June 22.
Cosmo First: Promoter Gayatri and Annapurna, through its partner Ashok Jaipuria, bought 63000 shares between June 22 and 23.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Promoter Raghukool Estate Development bought 67,477 shares on June 23.
GHCL: Promoter Neelabh Dalmia bought 1,900 shares on June 22.
Landmark Cars: Promoter Sanjay Karsandas Thakker sold 5.6 lakh shares on June 23.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 42,232 shares between June 21 and 23.
KPIT Technologies: Promoter Ajay Bhagwat sold 36,716 shares on June 21.
Who’s Meeting Whom:
Radico Khaitan: To meet investors and analysts on June 28 and June 29.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
Anant Raj: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
IZMO: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
Electrosteel Castings: To meet investors and analysts on June 28.
AGMs Today:
Asian Paints
Bank of India
Greenpanel Industries
Havells India
Meghmani Finechem
Meghmani Organics
Newgen Software Technologies
State Bank of India
Tata Investment Corporation
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Rattanindia Power
Ex-Date Dividend: Welspun India, Supreme Petrochem, Anant Raj, Thangamayil Jewellery
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Welspun India, Supreme Petrochem, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Anant Raj, and Thangamayil Jewellery
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Apollo Micro Systems
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Hindware Home Innovation
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,718, a premium of 12.10 points.
Nifty June futures fell 14.83%, with 25,304 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,695.85, a premium of 24.20 points.
Nifty Bank June futures fell 17.80%, with 14,772 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank
Money Market Update
The rupee closed flat at 82.04 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Research Reports
Cyient DLM IPO - Investment Rationale, Business Strategies, Strengths, Risks, Financials: HDFC Securities
IdeaForge IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Risks, Concerns: Motilal Oswal
Carborundum, Grindwell Norton - An All Round Capex Play: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Impact Of Generative AI On IT Services - Still In Infancy Stage: ICICI Securities