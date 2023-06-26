Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 26

U.S. stocks tumbled as investor anxieties over further rate increases remained. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 fell about half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 1%. U.S. stocks may be heading for the worst week since March as central banks’ voices to increase rates grow louder.

Meanwhile, crude continued to fall. Gold has jumped as investors head towards the haven amid growing recession fears. Bitcoin rose to its highest in a year, crossing $31,000 levels.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 260 points, or 0.41%, at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 106 points, or 0.56%, lower at 18,665.50.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 344.81 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.