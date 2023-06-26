Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 26
U.S. stocks tumbled as investor anxieties over further rate increases remained. Treasuries rose.
The S&P 500 fell about half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined over 1%. U.S. stocks may be heading for the worst week since March as central banks’ voices to increase rates grow louder.
Meanwhile, crude continued to fall. Gold has jumped as investors head towards the haven amid growing recession fears. Bitcoin rose to its highest in a year, crossing $31,000 levels.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 260 points, or 0.41%, at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 106 points, or 0.56%, lower at 18,665.50.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 344.81 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS said that the media report on the purported ‘recruitment scam’ is incorrect. It has launched a review to examine the allegations in the whistleblower complaint and media reports claiming a "recruitment scam." The issue relates to breaches of the company’s code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors. The review found that it does not involve any fraud by or against the company and has no financial impact. No key managerial person in the company has been found to be involved.
HDFC Life Insurance: The company received a GST demand notice for Rs 942 crore. The demand pertains to the period from July 2017 to FY 2022, and the matter relates to the claiming of an input tax credit against the supply of services that the authority believes are ineligible for such claims. The company has deposited Rs 250 crore under protest.
IPCA: The U.S. FDA has issued a Form 483 with eight observations to the company’s Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Yes Bank: The Board of Yes Bank approved raising Rs 2,500 crore through the issue of debt securities.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company bagged a project worth Rs 394.89 crore from Maharashtra Rail Corporation for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct. The project is expected to be executed in 30 months.
Axis Bank: The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh after the bank levied penal charges in certain accounts for late payment of credit card dues, even though the customers had paid the dues by the due date, through third-party platforms.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.5 crore for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on the creation of a Central Repository of Large Common exposures across banks.
Bank of Maharashtra: RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.45 lakh for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s subsidiary, Zydus Animal Health and Investments, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 6.5% stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions. It will buy the stake from Rising Sun Holdings for Rs 106 crore. The company aims to participate in the growing diagnostics space through increased penetration of in-clinic solutions with point-of-care testing devices.
Offering
IdeaForge Technology will launch its three-day initial public offering on June 26. The drone maker looks to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue. The price band is Rs 638–672 per share. It mobilised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal revoked a pledge of 1.9 lakh shares on June 21.
Inox Wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy revoked a pledge of 2.32 lakh shares on June 21.
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 10.87 lakh shares on June 22.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter PCR Investments created a pledge of 6.8 lakh shares on June 21.
Insider Trades
Cosmo First: Promoter and Director Ashok Jaipuria bought 45,000 shares between June 20 and June 21.
Satia Industries: Promoter Ajay Kumar Satia bought 1.25 lakh shares on June 22.
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros.: Promoters Nithin Karivardhan sold 3,000 shares and Arjun Karivardhan sold 5,000 shares on June 20.
Craftsman Automation: Promoter Group Murali S. sold 8 lakh shares on June 22.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 15 lakh shares on June 19.
Bulk Deals
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Florintree Insurtech bought 30.5 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 115.54 apiece.
IKIO Lighting: SSPL Wealth sold 5 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 448.02 apiece.
Parag Milk Foods: Sixth-Sense India Opportunities bought 6.8 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 121.23 apiece.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Spiracca Ventures bought 2 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 368.5 apiece, and Karuna Business Solutions sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 368.49 apiece.
Reliance Home Finance: Reliance Capital sold 30.6 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 2.98 apiece.
Harsha Engineers International: Plutus Wealth Management bought 16 lakh shares (1.76%) at Rs 435.00 apiece, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sold 17.75 lakh shares (1.95%) at Rs 435.02 apiece.
Block Deals
Landmark Cars: TPG Growth II SF PTE sold 44.56 lakh shares (11.09%), Unifi Capital bought 11.25 lakh shares (2.8%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 10.33 lakh shares (2.57%), Societe Generale bought 6.9 lakh shares (1.73%), Sanjay Karsandas Thakker sold 5.6 lakh shares (1.4%) and Goldman Sachs bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.7%) among others, at a price of Rs 658 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company sold 35 lakh shares (1.84%), Setu Securities bought 17 lakh shares (0.9%), Sahastraa Advisors bought 9.9 lakh shares (0.52%), and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 8 lakh shares (0.42%) at a price of Rs 295.25 apiece.
Easy Trip Planners: Wilson Holdings bought 6.25 crore shares (3.6%) and Nishant Pitti sold 6.25 crore shares.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Timken: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
3M India: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Fino Payments Bank: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 26.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on June 30.
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet investors and analysts on June 24.
AGMs Today:
Craftsman Automation
HDFC Asset Management Company
Hindustan Unilever
Kansai Nerolac Paints
Sterling Powergensys
Tata Chemicals
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,701, a discount of 129.05 points.
Nifty June futures fell 12.08%, with 23,436 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,680, a discount of 94 points.
Nifty Bank June futures fell 1.03%, with 847 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance Holdings, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend/ Record-Date Dividend/Ex-Date Annual General Meeting/ Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Communications
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India
Money Market Update
The local currency weakened by 8 paise to close at Rs 82.03 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Research Reports
Infosys - Leadership Exits Pose Near-Term Risk Of Potential Impact To Delivery: Motilal Oswal
Crude Prices– Near-Term Prospects Muted, But Demand Growth To Drive Tightness Over Long-Term: ICICI Securities
Fortis Healthcare To Divest 200 Beds Loss Making Arcot Unit: Prabhudas Lilladher