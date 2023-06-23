Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 23

Asian markets were set for a mixed open after U.S. equities struggled for direction throughout most of the day before closing higher.

Futures for Australia’s benchmark were little changed while those for Japan rose. Hong Kong is set to play catch-up as trading resumes following a holiday while mainland markets remain shuttered. The S&P 500 snapped a three-day slide Thursday after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index of U.S.-listed shares ended marginally in the red.

The Bank of England cautioned it may have to hike again after delivering a half-point boost, while a key section of the German yield curve inverted the most since 1992 on economic concern.

Meanwhile, Brent crude fell to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate fell below $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.78%, whereas Bitcoin slipped below 30,000-level.

At 5:42 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.27% at 18,882.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284 points, or 0.45%, at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 86 points, or 0.45%, lower at 18,771.25.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Thursday, a day after buying the highest amount of Indian equities in four months.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 693.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third straight day and bought equities worth Rs 219.4 crore.