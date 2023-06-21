Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 21

U.S. markets fell after the second quarter rally was weakened by investors turning bearish. This comes on the heels of Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the week. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 witnessed volatility. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $70.39 a barrel and Gold futures declined 1.1% to $1,948.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose about 4% above $27,800 levels.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points higher, or 0.25%, at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points up, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.