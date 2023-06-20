Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 20

Global stocks slipped over fears of a slowdown and the path of rates striking a more cautious note after Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week.

Europe’s main equity gauge declined 1%, and the U.S. stock and bond markets were closed Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. Brent crude fell 0.2% to $76.45 a barrel, and spot gold was down nearly 0.3% to $1,952.65 an ounce. Bitcoin tumbled and hovered around $26,400.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 216 points, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 71 points, or 0.37%, lower at 18,755.45. Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a four-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Monday.