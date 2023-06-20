Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Global stocks slipped over fears of a slowdown and the path of rates striking a more cautious note after Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week.
Europe’s main equity gauge declined 1%, and the U.S. stock and bond markets were closed Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. Brent crude fell 0.2% to $76.45 a barrel, and spot gold was down nearly 0.3% to $1,952.65 an ounce. Bitcoin tumbled and hovered around $26,400.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 216 points, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 71 points, or 0.37%, lower at 18,755.45. Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a four-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
InterGlobe Aviation/Air India: IndiGo places a 500-aircraft order with Airbus SE, surpassing the recent historical 470-aircraft order of Air India in March. IndiGo's now 1,000-strong order book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR aircraft.
HDFC: The company has sold a 90% stake in HDFC Credila to a consortium of Baring Private Equity Asia and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060.4 crore. HDFC Credila will receive additional fresh capital of Rs 2003.61 crore as a part of the proposed transaction. The company will hold less than 10% of Credila after the stake sale.
HDFC AMC: Abrdn Investment Management will exit the company as its promoter through the sale of its 10.2% stake. It will offer 2.17 crore shares in the price range of Rs 1,800–1,892.45 apiece, representing a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price.
ITC: The company will acquire a further stake in Mother Sparsh through 857 compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs. 10 each. Its stake in the Mother Sparsh will increase from 22% to 26.50% (on a fully diluted basis).
Timken India: Timken Singapore will offer 6.3 million shares of Timken India at the floor price of Rs 3,000 apiece, representing a discount of up to 14% on Monday’s closing price. The seller has a 90-day lockup.
IIFL Financial Services: SEBI barred the company from onboarding any new client for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker. Funds from its credit balance clients’ were used to not only fund trades of its debit balance clients but also to fund its own trades, it said. However, the company plans to appeal before SAT against the SEBI order.
Can Fin Homes: The company’s board approved a fund raise of Rs 5,000 crore. It’ll raise Rs 4,000 crore via the issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments and Rs 1,000 crore via QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue, or a combination thereof.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The company announced Health Canada's approval of PRWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%) for topical treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg.
ISGEC Heavy Industry: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Saraswati Sugar Mills, has enhanced the production capacity of its ethanol plant from 100 kiloliters per day to 160 kiloliters per day, and the enhanced capacity will come into commercial production on June 18, 2023.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Stainless: Promoter Group Abhyuday Jindal created a pledge of 1.44 crore shares on June 13.
Insider Trades
KDDL: Promoter Group Vardhan Properties and Investment bought 2,150 shares on June 16.
Mukand: Promoter Group Baroda Industries bought 13,160 shares between June 15 and 16.
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnishkumar Singh bought 7.79 lakh shares on June 19.
S&T Corporation: Promoter and Director Ajaykumar Savai sold 84,700 shares between June 15 and June 16.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Groups Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 6.13 lakh shares and Atharva Green Ecotech sold 90,000 shares between June 15 and June 16. Promoter and director Vasant Rathi bought 2,500 shares on June 16.
Bulk Deals
Ami Organics: Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia sold 3.6 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,265 apiece.
Shriram Finance: TPG India Investments Inc. sold 9.91 crore (2.64%) at Rs 1,401 apiece.
Tega Industries: Nihal Fiscal Service sold 7.24 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 907 apiece, Mehul Mohanka sold 20 lakh shares (3.01%) at Rs 907.02 apiece, and Tata Aia Life Insurance bought 4.01 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 907.42 apiece.
Skipper (India): Santosh Industries sold 10 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 168.55 apiece.
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,840.40, a discount of 58.75 points.
Nifty June futures fell 0.75%, with 1,530 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 18,840.40, a discount of 241.6 points.
Nifty Bank June futures rose 0.8%, with 740 shares in open interest.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Gabriel India: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Adani Transmission: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Bajaj Consumer Care: To meet investors and analysts on June 23.
3M India: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Pearl Global Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Praj Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Nitin Spinners: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Sonata Software: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
SIS: To meet investors and analysts on June 20 and June 21.
Garware Hi-Tech Films: To meet investors and analysts from June 20 to June 22.
BEML: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
TTK Prestige: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Zim Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Uniparts India: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Electrosteel Castings: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
IFGL Refractories: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Dev Plastiks Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Capri Global Capital: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
AGMs Today:
Jindal Saw
LKP Finance
LKP Securities
Tejas Networks
Vintage Securities
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Bonus: Blue Star
Ex-Date Dividend: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, CEAT, Sagar Cements, Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Meghmani Organics
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, Cera Sanitaryware
Record-Date Dividend: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, CEAT, Bank of India, Meghmani Organics
Record-Date Bonus: Blue Star
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Newgen Software Technologies
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Jay Bharat Maruti
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cartrade Tech
Money Market Update
Rupee closed flat at 81.94 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Research Reports
Gokaldas Exports - Story Intact; Expect Minor Bumps Ahead: ICICI Securities
RPG Life Sciences - Strategy In Place To Drive Strong Growth Across All Segments: Nirmal Bang
IT Sector - Too Early To Be Positive; FY25 Estimates At Risk If U.S. Recession Happens In 2024: Nirmal Bang
Agro Chemicals Check - All Eyes On The Rain God; Maintain Cautious Stance On The Sector: Prabhudas Lilladher