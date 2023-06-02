Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 2

U.S. stocks gained with tech giants leading the rally ahead of Friday’s job data and speculations of Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.2% by 1:10 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.61%.

Crude price increased 3.9%, while gold price rose 0.7%. Bitcoin dropped 0.5% to trade slightly below $27,000 level.

Domestic benchmarks closed in red for the second day in a row, dragged down by losses in private banks and non-banking financial stocks.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, with the highest jump in 36 days to close at the best level since May 17.

Foreign investors snapped their eight-day buying streak to turn sellers and sold equities worth Rs 71.07 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers, ending two days of selling, and bought stocks worth Rs 488.93 crore.