Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 19
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade set-up, and much more!
The stocks in the U.S. market were trading mixed on Friday.
According to Bloomberg, stock traders were caught between the fear of missing out on this year’s rally and rising concerns about an overbought market. The S&P 500 was trading 0.18% higher, while the Nasdaq traded 0.15% lower. The Dow Jones gained 0.10% in trading as of 1:35 p.m. New York time.
Crude oil was up 0.67% at $76.18 per barrel, while gold spot prices gained 0.03% to $1,958.69.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high after advancing for the fourth week in a row on Friday. While banks and non-banking financial companies led the rally, the IT and real estate sectors were under pressure.
Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Friday; however, the worth of the equities they bought was the lowest in a week since June 8. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 794.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors too snapped out of a three-day selling streak to turn net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 681.33 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 24 paise to close at Rs 81.94 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: Company’s unit, Adani Digital Labs, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Stark Enterprises. Stark Enterprises, also known as Trainman, is an online train booking and information platform.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank appointed former RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman with effect from Oct. 27, 2023.
Castrol India: Castrol and Mahindra Insurance Brokers have signed an agreement to distribute insurance policies. The deal will allow Castrol Auto Service workshops to distribute eligible insurance policies, and these workshops will be able to register as cashless claim sites with insurance companies.
Trident: The company’s unit, Trident Home Textiles, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Trident Global B.V., in the Netherlands. Trident Global will carry out the wholesale business of textiles, paper, non-food consumer goods, and clothing accessories.
Axiscades Technologies: The company agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Add Solution GmbH for 5.5 million euros (Rs 49.27 crore).
Who’s Meeting Whom?
Coforge: To meet investors and analysts on June 19 and 20.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: To meet investors and analysts on June 19 and June 22.
Suzlon Energy: To meet investors and analysts on June 19.
Can Fin Homes: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Persistent Systems: To meet investors and analysts on June 19 and June 21.
Indo Count Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 19.
AGM
Apcotex Industries
Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Indian Bank
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Tata Power Company
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend: Craftsman Automation, Hindustan Unilever
Ex-Date Rights Issue of Equity Shares: Vintage Coffee and Beverages
Record-Date Rights Issue of Equity Shares: Vintage Coffee and Beverages
Bulk Deals
IKIO Lighting: Quant Quantamental Fund bought 6.01 lakh shares (0.77%), Quant Multi Asset Fund bought 60.02 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 409.08 apiece, and NK Securities Research bought 16.34 lakh shares (2.11%) at Rs 407.7 apiece.
Piramal Pharma: The Vanguard Group Inc Ac Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 62.02 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 94.71 apiece, and Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec sold 10.57 crore shares (0.88%) at Rs 94.48 apiece.
Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund bought 7.08 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 1,350.02 apiece.
Landmark Cars: Bajaj Finance sold 2.25 lakh shares (0.28%) at Rs 690.03 apiece.
Block Deals
IIFL Finance: DSP Mutual Fund bought 50 lakh shares (1.31%), and FIH Mauritius Investments sold 50 lakh shares at Rs 500 apiece.
Kalyan Jeweller: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 44.2 lakh shares (0.43%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund - Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund bought 35.18 lakh shares (0.34%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund - Franklin India Taxshield Open bought 38.79 lakh shares (0.38%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund A/Câ Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund bought 86.54 lakh shares (0.84%), Nomura Funds Ireland Plc Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought 35.98 lakh shares (0.34%), Nomura Funds Ireland Plc Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought 85.02 lakh shares (0.82%), TNTBC As The Trustee Of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 42.25 lakh shares (0.41%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 1.68 crore shares (1.63%) and Highdell Investment bought 6.41 crore shares (6.22%) at 113.1 apiece
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on June 13.
Insider Trades
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros.: Promoter LG Farm Products bought 6,845 shares, LGB Auto Products bought 64,000 shares, LG Sports bought 21,000 shares, and Arjun Karivardhan sold 91,845 shares on June 15.
Pidlite Industries: Promoter Group Neerav Parekh bought 9,572 shares between June 14 and June 15.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Promoter Group Yashodara Devi Shiva Rao Ghorpade sold 1,456 shares between June 12 and June 15.
Garnet International: Promoter Suresh Gaggar bought 7,500 shares on June 15.
S&T Corporation: Promoter and Director Ajaykumar Savai sold 22,070 shares on June 14.
Praveg: Promoter Group Patel Ashaben Vishnukumar sold 2.86 lakh shares between June 14 and June 16.
Aurionpro Solutions: Promoter and Director Amit Sheth sold 1 lakh shares on June 14.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Group Atharva Green Ecotech sold 88,795 shares; Promoter & Director Vasant Rathi bought 5.15 lakh shares; Promoter Group Rasika Vasant Rathi bought 8,684 shares between June 14 and June 15.
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,893.05, a premium of 147.6 points.
Nifty June futures rose 4.06%, with 7,946 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 44,023.85, a premium of 453.8 points.
Nifty Bank June futures fell 6.83%, with 6,789 shares in open interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp., Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, The India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, Tata Chemical, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee closed 0.30% lower at 81.94 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Research Reports
Narayana Hrudayalaya - Focuses On Increasing Throughput: Prabhudas Lilladher
Ceat Sees Good Progress Despite Challenges, Says Prabhudas Lilladher
Ashok Leyland - Commercial Vehicle Uptrend Likely To Continue Beyond FY24: Motilal Oswal
Cement Sector Check - Potent Positives, Or A Recipe For Price War? Asks ICICI Securities
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.