Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 16

The stock rally driven by the exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence is widening beyond the tech industry, defying naysayers and raising concern about an overbought market.

Mounting bets that the Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle sooner rather than later to prevent a recession added fuel to the equity advance, with the S&P 500 topping 4,400 and rising for a sixth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its advance from a September low to almost 20%, while the Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest since March 2022.

Microsoft Corp., which has unveiled a procession of AI-based products in recent months, climbed to a record. Lennar Corp. led a rally in homebuilders on a bullish outlook.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $75 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate rose to $70. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.72%, whereas Bitcoin was around 25,000-level.

At 05:23 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.42% at 18,838.5.

On the other side of the globe, Indian benchmark indices swung between gains and losses to snap a three-day advance and ended lower on Thursday dragged by banks and realty sectors. The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at 82.18 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the third day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,085.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 297.88 crore, the NSE data showed.