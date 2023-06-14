Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 14

Asian markets were poised to climb as traders bet that a slowdown in U.S. inflation had minimised any risk of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates later on Wednesday.

Big tech led equity gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up almost 2% and the S&P 500 topping its closely watched 4,325 mark. Both gauges closed at the highest levels since April 2022, on Tuesday.

Futures for Japan pointed to a gain of more than 1% while contracts for Australia and Hong Hong Kong were also higher. Investors in Asia are also taking positive cues from the outlook from the Bank of Japan, which is expected to keep its ultra-easy policy unchanged Friday, and the People’s Bank of China, which is seen as a chance of cutting its medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brent crude traded above $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $70. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.82%, whereas Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 05:37 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.26% at 18,833.5.

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains on Tuesday, driven by gains in real estate, FMCG, and pharma stocks, while automobile stocks faced pressure. The Indian rupee strengthened about 5 paise to close at 82.38 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after two days of selling on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,677.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 203.32 crore, the NSE data showed.