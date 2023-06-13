Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 13

U.S. stocks crept higher as traders prepared for a week that includes interest-rate decisions from major central banks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2%, moving further into bull-market territory in anticipation of a Fed rate pause after 10 straight hikes.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed as of 10:37 a.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, and the MSCI World index rose 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $66.92 a barrel, while gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,963.70 an ounce.

On the other side of the globe, India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday, driven by advances in the I.T. and real estate sectors, while private banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second straight session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 626.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,793.9 crore, as per NSE data. This was the highest amount of net buying by domestic investors this month so far.

The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 82.43 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.