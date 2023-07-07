Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 7

The futures for the Asian markets pointed to declines on Friday, after the Treasury yields spiked on surprisingly strong private hiring data.

The S&P 500 declined 0.79% while the Nasdaq 100 fell less than 0.82%, after ADP Research Institute numbers showed US companies added the most jobs in over a year in June, underscoring the inflationary threat from the strong labor market.

Brent crude was below $76 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.03%, whereas Bitcoin was below the $30,000 level.

At 5:18 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.29% or 58 points trading at 19,758.0.

India's benchmark indices bucked the global trend as it closed at record highs on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 340 points higher, or 0.52%, at 65,785.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 99 points up, or 0.51%, at 19,497.30.

Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.59% to scale a new high of 65,832.98 points, while the Nifty jumped 0.59% to hit a record of 19,512.20 points.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,641.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the fourth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,351.7 crore.

The local currency weakened 29 paise to close at Rs 82.51 after opening at Rs 82.37 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.