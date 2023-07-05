Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 5
Global stock market trading was light on Tuesday, with the U.S. exchanges closed for the Independence Day holiday, Bloomberg reported. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gained on trading volume that was a third lower than the 30-day average. U.S. futures were little changed, while Canada’s benchmark equity gauge rose.
The S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:51 a.m. New York time as were the futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Bloomberg reported. The Stoxx Europe 600 also remained little changed. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $71.16 a barrel, gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,935.90 an ounce.
Meanwhile, Indian benchmark stock indices were mostly steady on Tuesday and ended at fresh closing highs. Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.72% to a record high of 65,672.97 points. The Nifty 50, on the other hand, rose 0.58% to 19,434.15 points.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points up, or 0.42%, at 65,479.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 67 points higher, or 0.34%, at 19,389.
The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at 82.02 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
LTIMindree: The company will replace HDFC Ltd. in Nifty 50 after mega HDFC merger. It will move from Nifty Next 50 to Nifty 50. The replacement will come into effect on July 13. The replacement will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company, via unit SMRP B.V., will buy 81% stake in Yachiyo's 4W business, housed under Japan's Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. The stake is valued at JPY 22.9 billion (Rs 1,301 crore) for 100% stake. Honda Motor will own 19%, making it 81:19 joint venture.
Jindal Steel & Power: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty 100.
Mankind Pharma: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Large Midcap 250 and Nifty Total Market.
LIC Housing Finance: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Financial Services.
Phoenix Mills: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Housing.
Brigade Enterprises: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty Core Housing
Ambuja Cements: The company will replace HDFC in Nifty High Beta 50.
State Bank of India: The lender has approved to acquired entire stake held by unit SBI Capital Markets in SBICAP Ventures for a cash consideration of Rs 708.07 crore.
Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank Chief Financial Officer Sunil Samdani has resigned, with effect from Sept. 30, and decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank. The bank is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO.
Syngene International, Strides Pharma: Stelis Biopharma, the biologics arm of Strides, has signed a binding term sheet with Syngene International Ltd. to divest its Unit 3 multi-modal facility in Bengaluru for a gross consideration of Rs 702 crore. Syngene further invest up to Rs 100 crore to repurpose and revalidate the facility. The site will have a manufacturing capacity of 20,000 litres of installed biologics drug substance.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has extended its gas turbines technology agreement with General Electric Technology GmbH Switzerland. Under this extension, BHEL has gained access and enhanced rights for existing, uprated and new gas turbine models.
Aurobindo Pharma: Company’s breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02 Trastuzumab, developed by unit Curateq Biologics has met its primary endpoint in Phase III clinical trials and has shown equivalent efficacy to Herceptin biosimilar.
Bata India: The company has approved the appointment of Anil Ramesh Somani as chief financial officer for a period of five years from April 25, 2023.
Manali Petrochemicals: The company has inked two captive power agreements with two separate units of First Energy for procurement of wind power and solar power for a total consideration of Rs 356.4 lakh.
Offerings
Senco Gold: The company launched its initial public offering on July. 4. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through a fresh issue. The IPO was subscribed 0.69 times or 69% on day 1. The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.62 times or 62%, while retail investors’ portion was subscribed 1.12 times.
PKH Ventures: The company launched its Rs 379.4-crore initial public offering on June 30. The IPO was subscribed 0.06 times, or 6%, as of 5 p.m. on day 1. It was subscribed 0.3% or 30% on day 2 and 0.65 times or 65% on day 3. The portion of retail investors was subscribed 0.99 times, or 99%, while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 1.67 times. The portion of institutional investors subscribed 0.11 times or 11% on day 3. The issue closed for subscription on July 4.
Bulk Deals
TCNS Brands: Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings sold 12.96 lakh shares (2.1%) at Rs 410.01 apiece.
Minda Corporation: Societe Generale bought 17.28 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 281 apiece.
HMA Agro Industries: Nomura Singapore sold 4.66 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 626.9 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Diwaker Finvest revoked a pledge of two lakh shares on June 30 and promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledged of 16 lakh shares on July 3.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Promoter Simon India revoked a pledge of 85,000 shares on June 29.
India Cements: Promoter EWS Finance & Investments revoked a pledge of 61 lakh shares on June 30.
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on June 28.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company created a pledge of seven lakh shares on June 30.
Insider Trades
TD Power Systems: Promoter Hitoshi Matsuo sold 50,114 shares on June 28.
ION Exchange (India): Promoter Anita Jain sold 55,460 shares and promoter Nirmala Patni sold 83,000 shares on June 30
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures ended at 19,459, a premium of 54.15 points.
Nifty July futures rose 1.65%, with 3,390 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank July futures ended at 45,365.15, a premium of 91.05 points.
Nifty Bank July futures rose 4.48%, with 7,938 shares in open interest.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee gained 0.08% to close at 82.02 against the U.S. dollar. on Tuesday.
