Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 5

Global stock market trading was light on Tuesday, with the U.S. exchanges closed for the Independence Day holiday, Bloomberg reported. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gained on trading volume that was a third lower than the 30-day average. U.S. futures were little changed, while Canada’s benchmark equity gauge rose.

The S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:51 a.m. New York time as were the futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Bloomberg reported. The Stoxx Europe 600 also remained little changed. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $71.16 a barrel, gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,935.90 an ounce.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark stock indices were mostly steady on Tuesday and ended at fresh closing highs. Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.72% to a record high of 65,672.97 points. The Nifty 50, on the other hand, rose 0.58% to 19,434.15 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points up, or 0.42%, at 65,479.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 67 points higher, or 0.34%, at 19,389.

The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at 82.02 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.