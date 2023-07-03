Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 3

Asian markets were primed to open higher on Monday as positive momentum from a rally on Wall Street and signs of moderating U.S. inflation underpinned support for global stocks.

Futures contracts for equities in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all pointed to early gains, as did a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, which advanced 1% on Friday.

The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% last week and notched its best ever first-half of a year, with Apple Inc. hitting the $3 trillion milestone along the way. The S&P 500 reached the highest since April 2022 and posted its best first half since 2019.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $75 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $71-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.84%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:20 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.38% or 73.5 points at 19,364.5.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record high on Friday, led by gains in IT, PSU bank, and auto stocks. The Sensex surged 1.33% to hit a record high of 64,768.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.21% to hit a record high of 19,201.70. Later, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 803.14 points, or 1.26%, higher at 64,718.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 217 points, or 1.14%, to end at 19,189.05. The Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise to close at 82.04 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

Overseas investors maintained their appetite for Indian equites for the third straight day. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 6397.13 crore on Friday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This follows Wednesday's net buying record of Rs 12,350 crore, the highest value since March 2. Domestic institutional investors snapped a two-day selling streak to become net buyers of equities worth Rs 1,197.64 crore, the NSE data showed.