Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 14

Asian markets looked set to notch its biggest weekly advance since January amid a rebound in Chinese stocks and bets that the Federal Reserve is approaching an interest-rate peak.

Futures for Hong Kong, Japan and Australia all pointed to gains on Friday that would extend the MSCI Asia Pacific Index’s rally of 3.9% this week. A measure of U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose 2.6%, adding to the upbeat outlook as investors warm to signs of renewed efforts to bolster the economy.

Tech megacaps led gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 4,500 and the Nasdaq 100 up over 1.5%. Yields on policy-sensitive two-year Treasuries dropped 12 basis points to 4.63%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose above $81 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was beyond $77-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.76%, whereas Bitcoin was above 31,000-level.

At 5:30 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,722.5.

Indian stock benchmarks logged fresh lifetime highs after closing marginally higher on Thursday. Intraday, the Sensex rose 1.03% to scale a new high of 66,064.21 points, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.94% to hit a record high of 19,567 points. The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 165 points, or 0.25%, at 65,559.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,413.75. The local currency strengthened 18 paise to close at Rs 82.07 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,237.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers of equities and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,196.7 crore.