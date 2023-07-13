Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 13

U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after slowing inflation data ignited speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hikes, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 climbed for a third straight day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added about 1.5%. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, tumbled 13 basis points to below 4.75%. The dollar retreated for a fourth straight session. Brent crude climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time since May.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $75.87 a barrel, and gold futures gained 1.2% to $1,959.90 an ounce.

Indian stock benchmark indices snapped two days of gains after shining between gains and losses through Wednesday. While the PSU banking sector was the top gainer, I.T. and metals were under pressure. Ahead of close, the Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.57% to a fresh record high of 36,458.65 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points, or 0.34%, lower at 65,393.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 55 points, or 0.28%, lower at 19,384.30.

The local currency strengthened 12 paise to close at 82.25 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.