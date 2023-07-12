Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 12

U.S. stock markets advanced ahead of a report that is expected to show inflation slowing down, and this will decide the Federal Reserve’s next steps, Bloomberg reported.

Ahead of June’s consumer price index, the S&P 500 traded above its 4,400 mark. Meanwhile, energy stocks led gains as West Texas Intermediate topped its 100-day moving average, a key resistance level, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:49 p.m. New York time, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $74.63 a barrel, and gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,938.10 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices rose for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The June quarter earnings kick off in India on Wednesday with I.T. major TCS reporting its first quarter results.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 274 points, or 0.72%, at 65,617.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 84 points, or 0.43%, higher at 19,439.40.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,197.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers of equities worth Rs 7.25 crore.

The local currency strengthened 21 paise to close at 82.37 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.