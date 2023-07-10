Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 10

Asian markets were set for mixed open on risk of higher interest rates and recession to a potential turning point for Chinese tech companies and constructive dialogue between Beijing and Washington.

Equity futures for Australia and Hong Kong rose earlier, while those for Japan slipped slightly. Friday’s session on Wall Street saw U.S. stocks close on the backfoot, two-year treasury yields fell while 10-year yields rose and a gauge of dollar strength slipping the most in more than three months.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% over the shortened holiday week while the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.9%. Futures for these benchmarks fluctuated after the open of Asian trading. Traders will be closely watching this week’s U.S. consumer price print.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was above $78 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading below to $74-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.06%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 05:27 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.38% or 74 points at 19,474.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 575.22 points, or 0.87%, lower at 65,280.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.50 points, or 0.85%, to end at 19,331.80. On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex gained for the second straight week by 0.74% and 0.87%, respectively. All sectors, except Nifty IT, advanced in trade this week, led by Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Banks, and Nifty SmallCap 100. The local currency weakened about 24 paise to close at 82.74 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 790.4 crore. However, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the fifth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,964.2 crore.