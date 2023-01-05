Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 5
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks maintained their upward trend amid buying in major tech stocks that took a beating a day before. The S&P 500 was up 1.1% by mid-day in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 0.9%. Meanwhile, yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 3.71%.
Crude price was down 4.6% amid demand concerns arising from longer-than-expected recovery in China. Gold rose 1%, while Bitcoin lost 1.1% to trade around $16,850-level.
Domestic indices ended their two-day rally to end 1% lower, with the market breadth skewed in favour of bears.
Rupee maintained its strong start against the U.S. dollar from earlier in the day to close in the green after two consecutive days of losses.
Stocks To Watch
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The RBI has lifted restrictions against Mahindra Finance on appointing third party agents for recovery or repossession. Also, the board of the company will meet on Feb. 3 to consider its financial results for the quarter ended December 2022.
NTPC/ Hindustan Petroleum: NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, signed an MoU with HPCL to develop renewable energy projects and supply 400 MW green energy to latter's facilities.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The board approved the proposal to split each existing share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.
Bharti Airtel: The special committee of directors approved allotment of 83.5 lakh shares at a conversion price of Rs 521 apiece after certain holders converted FCCBs worth $60.4 million.
SJVN: The Cabinet approved investment of Rs 2,614 crore for the company's 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.
Hindustan Unilever: The company completed the acquisition of 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 70 crore.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company forayed into petrochemical business with pre-marketing of HP Durapol branded polymersin a pre-cursor to setting up a 9MMTPA refining and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.
Tata Power: The company will compute and claim tariff from the beneficiaries based on the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission order that grants compensation for emergnecy supply from its Mundra plant.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The board apporved raising funds via issuance of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches.
GR Infraprojects: Subsidiary GR Bhimasar Bhuj Highway received a letter from the NHAI declaring the appointed date of Jan. 2, 2023, for upgrading a section of NH341 from Bhimasar to Anjar–Bhuj in Gujarat to four-lanes. The bid project cost is Rs 1,085 crore.
National Aluminium Co.: The company's board will meet on Jan. 17 to consider interim dividend for the current fiscal.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Business Updates For December 2022 (YoY)
- The total cargo handled grew 8% to 25.1 million metric tonnes.
- Cargo volumes increased 8% to 253 million metric tonnes during April-December 2022 period.
Bajaj Finance: Business Updates For December Quarter (YoY)
- AUM as of Dec. 31, 2022, rose 27% to Rs 2.3 lakh crore
- New loan accounts grew 5.4% to record figure of 7.8 million
- Deposit book rose 41% to Rs 43,000 crore.
RBL Bank: Business Updates For December Quarter (YoY)
- Total deposits increased 11% to Rs 81,746 crore.
- CASA deposits increased 18% to Rs 29,948 crore.
- Gross advances increased 14% to Rs 68,371 crore.
Marico Ltd: Business Updates For December Quarter
- Consolidated revenue in the quarter grew in low single digits on annual basis.
- Gross and operating margins are expected to improve both on a sequential and on-year basis.
- The company expects a modest growth in operating profit.
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The IPO was subscribed 17.46 times on the final day. The QIB portion was subscribed 2.4 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed 32.69 times. The retail portion was subscribed 39.78 times.
Bulk Orders
Somany Ceramics Limited: PGIM India Mutual Fund bought 3.07 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 499.03 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: BF Investment
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 20 lakh shares on Jan. 2.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.81 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 82.89.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,102.95, a discount of 214.35 points.
Nifty January futures fell 1.76% and 3,853 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 43,150, a discount of 459.30 points.
Nifty Bank January futures rose 2.23% and 2,046 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
SBI, Tech Mahindra, Dalmia Bharat, PNC Infra And More - Top Stock Picks For January: Axis Securities
IT Services Q3 Results Preview - Seasonality-Led Slower Demand To Hurt Growth: Motilal Oswal
Oil & Gas Q3 Preview - Operationally Strong Results Likely: Prabhudas Lilladher
AlcoBev, Hotel, Media, Retail, Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Risk-Reward Turning A Bit-Favorable: Dolat Capital
Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher
Gujarat Themis Biosyn - New Business Model To Drive Topline, Margin: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
RateGain Travel - Attractive Acquisition Deepens Tech Moat, Business Scale: Dolat Capital
Ahluwalia Contracts - Healthy, Diversified Order Book Provides Long-Term Revenue Visibility: HDFC Securities
JSPL - Capacity, Cost-Efficiencies To Aid Earnings: ICICI Securities