Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 31

Asian markets are set to extend monthly advances on Tuesday in an eventful week that includes a Federal Reserve rate decision.

The U.S. stocks pared their monthly gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 suffering its worst day since Dec. 22 and the S&P 500 falling the most since Jan. 18 after declines in Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. weighed on both the indices.

At 6:20 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was 0.30% up at 17,758.5.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.55%. Crude price fell more than 2%, while bitcoin was trading below $23,000-level.

Indian benchmark indices started the week with a recovery, closing marginally higher after a volatile session through the day.

Rupee continued its rally against the U.S. dollar for the third day after recovering from the weak opening earlier today.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 6,792.8 crore, while the domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,512.6 for the sixth day in a row, according to NSE data.