Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 3
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Indian stocks are likely to follow domestic cues and China's Covid fallout as the U.S. markets were closed on Monday, the New Year’s Day.
Domestic indices—Sensex and Nifty—inched up to close with marginal gains on the first trading session of the year after opening flat.
The rupee had a poor start to the year as it closed marginally lower against the U.S. dollar amid surge in crude prices and continuous foreign fund outflows.
Overseas investors started the year by net selling stocks worth Rs 211 crore. This was the seventh session of foreign outflows.
Among global assets, Bitcoin was trading 0.65% higher around $16,700-level.
Stocks To Watch
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company will contest the insolvency plea by operational creditor Indian Performing Right Society over claims of Rs 211.42 crore.
Zomato: Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer of the company, resigned due to undisclosed reasons.
Maruti Suzuki: The production volumes of the company in December declined almost 18% y-o-y to 1.25 lakh units in December.
SBI/ICICI Bank/HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India these three banks in its list of domestic systematically important banks.
Dabur India: The company completed acquisition of 51% shareholding of Badshah Masala pursuant to the share purchase agreement and shareholders agreement with the latter’s promoters and shareholders.
ONGC: The company’s Sagar Samrat offshore drilling rig, which has been commissioned as a mobile offshore production unit, started oil and gas production in Arabian Sea.
HFCL: The company and its subsidiary HTL have received an order worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fiber cables.
Birlasoft: Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, chief financial officer of the company, has resigned due to personal reasons, effective Feb. 2, 2023.
PSP Projects: The company has won the bidding process for construction of high-rise office building for Surat Municipal Corporation for Rs 1,364.47 crore.
MOIL: The company registered 18% sequential increase at 1.41 lakh tonnes, and 91% rise in sales at 1.64 lakh tonnes in December 2022.
L&T Technology Services: The board will meet on Jan. 19 consider and approve the financial results for quarter ended December 2022.
Angel One: The board will meet on Jan. 16 to consider and approve financial results for three months to Dec. 31, 2022 and the third interim dividend for the current fiscal.
Indian Bank: The bank increased lending rates by up to 25 basis points, effective Jan. 3.
Hindustan Zinc: Business Updates For Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 (Y-o-Y)
- The mined metal quantity increased 1% to 2.54 lakh tonnes.
- Wind power production decreased 15% to 50 million units.
South Indian Bank: Business Updates For Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 (Y-o-Y)
- Gross advances increased 18% to Rs 70,168 crore.
- CASA increased 9% on-year to Rs 30,699
- CASA ratio improved 189 basis points to 33.84%.
Karnataka Bank: Business Updates For Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 (Y-o-Y)
- Gross advances increased 12.37% to Rs 63,658.59 crore
- CASA increased 9.5% to 26,991.74 crore.
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The IPO was subscribed 2.37% on its second day, with most demand coming from retail investors. The retail portion was subscribed 7.46 times. Meanwhile, the QIB portion was subscribed 39%, whereas the HNI portion was subscribed 2.94 times.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Angel One: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 16.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: GRM Overseas, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Shriram Finance
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, Shree Global Tradefin
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Prime Focus
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finserv: Promoter group Jamnalal Sons bought 6.52 lakh shares, promoter group Bajaj Sevashram bought 4.93 lakh shares, promoter group Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 6.52 lakh shares, promoter group Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 11.45 lakh shares between Dec. 27 and 28.
Indo Rama Synthetics: Promoter group Devang Kumar sold 64,796 shares on Dec. 30.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Promoter group Bajaj Sevashram purchased 72,826 shares between Dec. 29 and 30.
Apcotex Industries: Promoter group Jareepa Trading LLP sold 1,100 shares on Dec. 30.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter group Brett Enterprises purchased 4,000 shares on Dec 30.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon purchased 18,000 shares on Dec. 30.
GNA Axles: Promoter and director Gurdeep Singh purchased 2,260 shares, promoter group Loveleen Kaur purchased 3,100 shares, promoter group Manjot Seehra purchased 3,800 shares between Dec. 27 and 28.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest pledged 90,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter group DHG Marketing created a pledge of 18 lakh shares on Dec. 31.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Group Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 20 lakh shares on Dec. 29.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex created a pledge of 21 laksh shares on Dec. 30.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.01% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.75 on Monday, compared to Friday’s close of 82.74.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,278.70, a premium of 71.85 points.
Nifty January futures rose 0.48% and 1,012 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 43,436.40, a premium of 270.50 points.
Nifty Bank January futures rose 0.87% and 754 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
