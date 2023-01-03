Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 3

Indian stocks are likely to follow domestic cues and China's Covid fallout as the U.S. markets were closed on Monday, the New Year’s Day.

Domestic indices—Sensex and Nifty—inched up to close with marginal gains on the first trading session of the year after opening flat.

The rupee had a poor start to the year as it closed marginally lower against the U.S. dollar amid surge in crude prices and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Overseas investors started the year by net selling stocks worth Rs 211 crore. This was the seventh session of foreign outflows.

Among global assets, Bitcoin was trading 0.65% higher around $16,700-level.