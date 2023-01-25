Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 25

The U.S. broke the two-day rally as traders struggled with recession fears and corporate prospects in light of the earnings season. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% by 1:15 p.m. local time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.3%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.74%.

Crude price fell 2%, while gold was down 0.3%. The Bitcoin remained little changed around the $23,000-level.

Domestic benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session even as auto, technology and banking stocks gained.

Rupee again closed lower against the U.S. dollar in the face of continued FII outflows.