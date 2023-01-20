Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 20

Asian markets were set for a mixed open on Friday after US benchmarks declined for a third day as risks like rising interest rates, economic growth and earnings kept sentiment in check.

Australian and Japanese shares were little changed while Hong Kong was set for gains. The selloff in US stocks showed some signs of easing, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.8% on Thursday and less than the 1.6% slide a day earlier.

At 5:58 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.02% to 18,118.

Crude prices rose more than 1%, and Bitcoin was up to trade above $21,000-level.

Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day rally to close lower, dragged by auto and bank stocks.

Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar on the back of muted performance of domestic equity market.

Overseas Investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after a day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 399.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 128.96 crore, according to NSE data.