Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian markets were set for a mixed open on Friday after US benchmarks declined for a third day as risks like rising interest rates, economic growth and earnings kept sentiment in check.
Australian and Japanese shares were little changed while Hong Kong was set for gains. The selloff in US stocks showed some signs of easing, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.8% on Thursday and less than the 1.6% slide a day earlier.
At 5:58 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.02% to 18,118.
Crude prices rose more than 1%, and Bitcoin was up to trade above $21,000-level.
Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day rally to close lower, dragged by auto and bank stocks.
Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar on the back of muted performance of domestic equity market.
Overseas Investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after a day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 399.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 128.96 crore, according to NSE data.
Stocks To Watch
Vedanta: The company approved sale of assets of subsidiary Zinc International to Hindustan Zinc for $2,981 million.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries: The company acquired U.S.-based alopecia medicine manufacturer Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million.
Tata Consultancy Services: The company has been selected as the a strategic partner by Bombardier to accelerate its digital transformation.
TVS Motor Company: The board of the company will meet on Jan. 24 to consider and approve interim dividend for the current fiscal.
Surya Roshni: The company won an order worth Rs 147.30 crore for API 5L grade coated pipes from IOCL and powder coated GI pipes from GAIL.
Bata India: The company appointed Anil Somani as chief financial officer. The date of appointment will be announced in due course.
Sundaram-Clayton: The board of the company will consider dividend for the current fiscal during its meeting on Jan. 25.
Jubilant FoodWorks: The company will spend Rs 900 crore on capex over the next 12-18 months, funded via internal accruals. The company will invest Rs 500-600 crore on stores and Rs 300 crores on commissaries.
KPI Green Energy: The company commissioned 25 MWDC solar power project for Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Surat under its CPP business vertical. The company also appointed Salim Suleman Yahoo as its chief financial officer.
L&T Technology Services: The company has been selected as strategic engineering partner to Airbus for advanced capabilities and digital manufacturing services under a multi-year contract.
RITES: The board will consider third interim dividend for the current fiscal during its meeting on Feb. 9.
Bharat Heavy Electronics: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 300 crore for renovation and modernisation of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat.
Earnings
Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 16% at Rs 15,597 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,120.37 crore)
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 3,694 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,556.10 crore)
Ebitda margin at 23.7% Vs 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.5%
Net profit up 8% to Rs 2,474 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,497.90 crore)
The board approved proposal to increase royalty and central services fees to Unilever group to 3.45% from 2.65% over three years.
L&T Technology Services Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues up 2.68% at Rs 2,048.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,061.94 crore)
Ebitda up 5.22% at Rs 441.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 437.82 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.54% vs 21.02% (Bloomberg estimate 21.2%)
Net profit up 7.51% at Rs 303.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.69 crore)
Mphasis Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues down 0.39% at Rs 3,506.21 crore
Ebitda down 0.05% at Rs 617.51 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.61% vs 17.55%
Net profit down 1.48% at Rs 412.27 crore
Anant Raj Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 172.96% at Rs 265.78 crore
Ebitda up 134.16% at Rs 52.78 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.86% vs 23.15%
Net profit up 286.04% at Rs 45.63 crore
Can Fin Homes Q3 FY23
Net interest income up 22.23% at Rs 251.71 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 30.95% at Rs 151.50 crore
Gross NPA at 0.6% vs 0.62% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.3% vs 0.35% (QoQ)
IIFL Wealth Management Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 2.6% at Rs 518.38 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 415.35 crore)
Ebitda up 3.69% at Rs 328.72 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 228.20 crore)
Ebitda margin at 63.41% vs 62.75% (Bloomberg estimates: 54.9%)
Net profit down 1.62% at Rs 171.54 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 187.90 crore)
Hindustan Zinc Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 2.72% at Rs 7,628 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,819.30 crore)
Ebitda down 17.82% at Rs 3,469 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,599.20 crore)
Ebitda margin at 45.48% vs 53.83% (Bloomberg estimate: 46%)
Net profit down 20.18% at Rs 2,156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,090.10 crore)
The board approved a dividend of Rs 13 per share. It appointed Priya Agarwal as chairperson of the company.
IndiaMART IndiaMESH Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 4.49% at Rs 251.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.61 crore)
Ebitda up 3.36% at Rs 61.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 69.76 crore)
Ebitda margin at 24.5% vs 24.77% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.2%)
Net profit up 64.91% at Rs 112.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 69.59 crore)
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 72.78% at Rs 406.96 crore
Ebitda loss narrows to Rs 63.81 crore vs Rs 391.08 crore
Net loss narrows to Rs 101.24 crore vs Rs 422.41 crore
AU Small Finance Bank Q3 FY23
Net interest income up 40.5% at Rs 1,152.73 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 30.05% at Rs 392.83 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 1.81% vs 1.9% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.51% vs 0.56% (QoQ)
PVR Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 36.98% at Rs 940.69 crore
Ebitda up 87.95% at Rs 288.78 crore
Ebitda margin at 30.7% vs 22.37%
Net profit Rs 16.15 crore vs loss of Rs 71.23 crore
Results
Aether Industries, Atul, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, DCM Shriram, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Llyods Metal and Energy, LTIMindtree, Mishtann Foods, Nelco, Petronet LNG, Ramkrishna Forgings, RBL Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Reliance Industries, Saregama India, Shiva Cement, Tanfac Industries, Tanla Platforms, Union Bank of India
Who’s Meeting Whom
Hindustan Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 20.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Right Issue of Equity Share: Heritage Food
Record Date Interim Dividend: HCL Technologies
Record Date Right Issue of Equity Share: Heritage Food
Pledge Shares
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Promoter Thrill Park invoked a pledge of 18 lakh shares on Jan. 12.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.14% lower against the U.S. dollar at 81.36 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 81.25.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,105.60, a discount of 93.55 points.
Nifty January futures fell 6.24% and 14,153 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 42,316, a discount of 207.20 points.
Nifty Bank January futures rise 9.99% and 687 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals,L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
Bandhan Bank - Transformation Towards A More Predictable Model: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage
Varun Beverages - Reaping Benefits Of Increasing Semi-Urban, Rural Presence: Motilal Oswal
White Goods, Durables' Budget 2023 Expectations: ICICI Securities' View