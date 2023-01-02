Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 2
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
China's Covid trajectory and global cues are expected to guide Indian markets in the first week of 2023.
India's current account deficit, widened to a record; rupee movement and crude prices are likely to have a bearing on stocks as markets open on Jan. 2. Foreign portfolio flows will also be in focus.
U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day of 2022 on Friday, closing out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.1%. The dollar extended its slide, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index falling to a six-month low.
Overseas investors in Indian equities ended the year as net sellers for the sixth day in a row. On Friday, foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,950.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 18th day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,266.2 crore, according to NSE data.
The local currency, rupee closed with gains of 8 paise at 82.74 on Friday.
The BSE Sensex fell 0.48% or 293.14 points on Friday to close at 60,840.74, while the Nifty 50 ended at 18,105.30, falling 85.70 points or 0.47%.
At 5:58 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, fell 0.43% to 18,145.
Stocks To Watch
New Delhi Television: The board approved the appointment of Aman Kumar Singh as non-executive, non-independent director, and Sunil Kumar as independent director. The board also approved applications from founders Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy for re-classifying them from promoter to public shareholders.
Tata Motors: The company will complete the acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand plant and onboard all eligible employees of the facility on Jan. 10, 2023.
REC/Adani Transmission: REC will sell entire shareholding of WRSR Power Transmission to Adani Transmission.
Religare Enterprises: The company signed a one-time settlement agreement with 16 lenders for full and final settlement for all withstanding of its subsidiary Religare Finvest. The NBFC will seek removal of corrective action plan imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Tata Consultancy Services: The board will consider the financial results for the quarter ended December 2022 and interim dividend on Jan. 09, 2023.
Hero MotoCorp: The company started deliveries of Vida V1 scooter, its first electric vehicle.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The board approved raising Rs 250 crore within 12 months via issue of equity shares and/or Basel III compliant bonds.
HG Infra Engineering: The company won the order for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and four elevated stations from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC’s estimated cost for the project is Rs 398.63 crore.
NMDC: Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced its shareholding in the company to 13.7% from 15.77%.
Bandhan Bank: The bank transferred its group loan and small business and agriculture loan technical written-off portfolio amounting to Rs 8,897 crore to an ARC for a consideration of Rs 801.00 crore.
BSE: The exchange appointed Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD and CEO, with effect from Jan. 4, 2023, pursuant to shareholders’ approval.
Adani Power: The company said the timeline for the completion of the Rs 7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has been extended till January 15, 2023.
Indian Overseas Bank: The Centre has appointed Ajay Kumar Srivastava as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of public sector Indian Overseas Bank with effect from January 1,2023.
Auto Stocks: Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Escorts Kubota in focus on December automotive sales numbers.
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The IPO was subscribed 86% on its first day, with retail investors leading demand. The retail portion was subscribed 2.07 times. Meanwhile, the QIB portion was subscribed 38%, whereas the HNI portion was fully subscribed.
Block Deals
New Delhi Television: RRPR Holding bought 1.76 crore shares (27.26%), Radhika Roy sold 89.12 lakh shares (13.82%), Prannoy Roy sold 86.65 lakh shares (13.44%) at Rs 342.65 apiece.
Polyplex Corporation: Bhilangana Hydro Power bought 1.3 lakh shares (0.41%), Sanjiv Sarita Consulting sold 1.3 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 1,605 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Elin Electronics: Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd. Non ODI Account sold 5.43 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 231.42 apiece, Societe Generale sold 3.38 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 234.27 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 5 lakh shares (1.01%) at Rs 231.6 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Parikh Bharatbhai Suresh HUF sold 5 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 165.01 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Bharat Wire Ropes: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore
Price Band Revised From 0% To 5%: Amara Raja Batteries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Rico Auto Industries, Hi-Tech Pipes
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finance: Promoter Group Bajaj Sevashram bought 23,500 shares on Dec. 29.
Indo Rama Synthetics India: Promoter Group Devang Kumar sold 50,000 on Dec. 29.
Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter Rising Sun Holdings bought 24.58 lakh shares between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
Ugar Sugar Works: Promoter Sandhya Ashok Kumar Gupta sold 1.88 lakh shares on Dec. 23.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 29.
Gati: Promoter TCI Finance sold 4,000 shares on Dec. 27.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Siddeshwari Tradex created a pledge of 17 lakh shares on Dec. 27.
Star Cement: Promoter Group Rahul Chamaria sold 63,959 shares on Dec. 28 and Promoter Group Kamakhya Chamaria sold 20,000 shares on Dec. 27.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 9.23 lakh shares on Dec. 27.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.09% higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.74 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 82.81.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,219.50, a discount of 72.75 points.
Nifty January futures rose 1.2% and 2,533 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 43,232.65, a discount of 144 points.
Nifty Bank January futures fell 1.46% and 1,288 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil