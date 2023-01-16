Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Indian stocks are in for a busy week with economic data, ongoing quarterly earnings, and foreign fund trading activity deciding the direction for investors.
The third quarter season has begun with big IT names, and this week market will react to the earnings of some major names, including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and HUL.
"Going ahead, with IT earnings out of the way, investors will now focus on the earnings of financials," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
Stocks To Watch
Mahindra & Mahindra: The Mumbai bench of NCLT has approved the merger of Mahindra Electric Mobility with the company.
L&T Finance Holdings: The board approved the amalgamation of L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee with the company. The company appointed Vinay Chhawchharia as chief risk officer for two years, effective Jan. 13, 2023.
Karnataka Bank: The bank appointed Sekhar Rao as Executive Director for a period of three years.
State Bank of India: The bank hiked one-year lending year by 10 basis points to 8.4%, with effect from Jan. 15.
Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company signed a letter of award with one of India's leading construction company, for the execution of engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a solar power project of 7 MWp DC capacity for their captive requirement along with three years of operation and maintenance work.
Tata Steel: The company said British Steel Pension Scheme with Tata Steel U.K. as sponsor has completed a substantial part of its de-risking journey with 60% of its liabilities now insured by an insurance company.
Tata Motors: The company filed Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to termination of its American Depository Share programme.
Whirlpool of India: The company appointed Narasimhan Eswar as managing director from April 4, 2023, for five years after the resignation of Vishal Bhola from the position.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug Primcyv from Pfizer Products India for use in the Indian market.
Jet Airways: The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved transfer of the airline’s to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
HG Infra Engineering: The company received a letter of acceptance from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for a project with estimated cost of Rs 399 crore.
Delhivery: The company completed the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech on Jan. 13.
Sula Vineyards: Sales Update Q3 FY23 (QoQ)-
Own brand sales up 13% at Rs 187.2 crore
Wine tourism business grew 23% at Rs 23 crore.
Earnings To Watch
Angel One
Federal Bank
JSW Ispat Special Products
Kesoram Industries
Bank of Maharashtra
Tinplate Company of India
Earnings Reaction To Watch
HDFC Bank Q3 FY23 (Consolidated YoY)
Net profit at Rs 12,259 crore vs Rs 10,342 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,815 crore)
Net interest income at Rs 22,987 crore, up 24.6%
Gross NPA at 1.23%
Net NPA at 0.33%
Total deposits up 19.9% to Rs 17.33 lakh crore.
Avenue Supermarts Q3 FY23 Key Highlights (YoY)
Net profit rose 7% to Rs 589.64 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 699.32 crore.
Sequentially, it fell 14%. Operating profit rose 11% to Rs 965.26 crore against an estimated Rs 1,073.73 crore.
It rose 8% over the September quarter. Margin came in at 8.3% against 9.4% due to higher expenses.
It was lower than 8.4% in Q2 FY23.
Total expenses rose 27% to Rs 10,788.86 crore. Expenses were up 9% over the previous quarter.
Wipro Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue rose 3.08% at Rs 23,230 crore vs Rs 22,534 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,346 crore)
EBIT rose 15.26% at Rs 3,624 crore vs Rs 3,144 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,481 crore)
EBIT margin at 15.6% vs 13.95% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.9%)
Net profit rose 15.7% to Rs 3,065 crore vs Rs 2,649 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,976 crore)
The board declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
L&T Finance Holdings Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues up 9.38% at Rs 3,432.49 crore vs Rs 3,138.1 crore (Bloomberg estmate: Rs 1,907.30 crore)
EBITDA up 9.17% at Rs 2,076.32 crore vs Rs 1,901.84 crore
EBITDA margin at 60.49% vs 60.61%
Net profit up 11.62% at Rs 453.64 crore vs Rs 406.43 crore (Bloomberg estmate: Rs 517.95 crore
Just Dial Q2 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues rose 7.85% at Rs 221.37 crore vs Rs 205.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.7 crore)
EBITDA increased 59.92% at Rs 27.17 crore vs Rs 16.99 crore
EBITDA Margin at 12.27% vs 8.28%
Net profit rose 44.4% at Rs 75.32 crore vs Rs 52.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42.65 crore)
Raghav Productivity Enhancer Q3 FY23 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 45% at Rs 33.78 crore vs Rs 23.3 crore
EBITDA up 54% at Rs 9.3 crore vs Rs 6.02 crore
EBITDA margin at 27.53% vs 25.8%
Net profit up 7% at Rs 6.6 crore vs Rs 4.28 crore
Choice International Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 43.07% at Rs 96.34 crore vs Rs 67.34 crore
EBITDA up 9.79% at Rs 24.23 crore vs Rs 22.07 crore
EBITDA margin at 25.15% vs 32.77%
Net profit up 2.92% at Rs 14.08 crore vs Rs 13.68 crore
Block Deals
Shriram Finance: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought 7.7 lakh shares (0.21%), Societe Generale bought 2.76 lakh shares (0.07%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 5.76 lakh shares (0.15%),FID Fund Mauritius bought 32.75 lakh shares (1.77%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 1.38 lakh shares (0.03%), Norges Bank bought 3 lakh shares (0.08%) and Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) sold 79.96 lakh shares(2.13%), at Rs. 1, 1300 apiece.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: Macrofils Investments bought 1.11 lakh shares (0.15%) and The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing sold 1.11 lakh shares (0.15%) at Rs 922 apiece.
Bulk Deals
BCL Industries: Silvertoss Shoppers bought 3 lakh shares (1.24%) and Rollon Investment sold 3 lakh shares (1.24%) at Rs 414 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
EKI Energy Services: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 17.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Rama Steel Tubes
Ex-Date Interim Dividend and Special Dividend: Tata Consultancy Services
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Kirloskar Electric Company
Insider Trade
Vaibhav Global: Promoter group Brett Enterprises bought 56,000 shares between Dec. 13 and Dec. 30.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Diwaker Finvest revoked a pledge of 3.53 lakh shares between Dec.10 and Dec 12.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.26% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.34 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 81.55.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,022.00, a premium of 103.35 points.
Nifty January futures rose 1.93% and 4,498 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 42,483.15, a premium of 270.20 points.
Nifty Bank January futures fell 3.86% and 3,217 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals and Indiabulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil