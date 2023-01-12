Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 12
U.S. stocks rose with investors expecting a deceleration in key inflation data to be released on Jan. 12. Treasuries declined.
The S&P 500 climbed for a second straight session and Nasdaq 100 gained in the run-up to inflation data that may slower the pace of Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.
Elsewhere, oil rose as China's crude consumption continues to increase. Gold rose and Bitcoin oscillated near $17,000.
Back home, Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat through Wednesday and ended marginally lower in trade.
The local currency closed 21 paise higher compared to Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors: Electric Vehicle contribution in the company’s portfolio is likely to increase to 25% in five years and reach 50% by 2030, said Group Chairman Chandrasekaran at the Auto expo, PTI reported.
360 One WAM (Formerly IIFL Wealth Management): The company will consider stock split and issue of bonus shares, along with declaration of fourth interim dividend on Jan. 19.
State Bank of India: Ministry of Finance has extended Challa Sreenivasulu Setty's term as Managing Director of State Bank of India by two years with effect from Jan. 20.
PB Fintech: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, PB Financial Account Aggregators, has received certificate of registration as NBFC-Account Aggregator from the Reserve Bank of India.
Hindustan Unilever: The company has completed acquisition of 51% stake in Zywie Ventures for Rs 264.28 crore.
DB Realty: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Goregaon Hotel and Realty has executed a settlement agreement with Reliance Commercial Finance for loans given by the lender in the past. DB Realty and Goregaon Hotel will now pay Rs 185.6 crore and Rs 214.4 crore respectively to the lender latest by March 31, 2025 as full and final settlement.
Stove Kraft: Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Nitin Mehta has “conveyed his intent” to resign. Formal resignation will be placed before the board at the upcoming meeting.
RailTel: The company has received aggregate work orders worth Rs 292.74 crore.
Earnings: Infosys, HCL Tech, Cyient, Anand Rathi Wealth
Listing
Sah Polymers: The IPO was subscribed 17.46 times. The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares at Rs 61–65 per share, aggregating to Rs 66.3 crore, by the promoter group and selling shareholders.
Block Deal
ICICI Bank: Societe Generale bought 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece. BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece.
Bulk Deal
Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 6.75 lakh shares (2.87) at Rs 50.43 apiece.
Cigniti Technologies: Mithun Chand Chennamaneni sold 1,79,809 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 572.68 apiece.
Pledge Shares
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company created a pledge of 23,66,405 lakh shares on Jan 9.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Shalby: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 19
Sapphire Foods India: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 12
PSP Projects: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 12
HDFC Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 14
Speciality Restaurants: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 12
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: BF Investment
Ex-Date 'Income Distribution ': India Infrastructure Trust
Ex-Date 'Interest Payment': Government Of India
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Universal Cables, GIC Housing Finance,BF Investment and SML Isuzu
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 17,960.00, a discount of 26.25 points.
Nifty January futures fell 1.27% and 2,951 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 42,375, a premium of 158.30 points.
Nifty Bank January futures fell 7.24% and 6,445 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals and Indiabulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market
Rupee closed 0.26% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.57 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 81.79.
Research Reports
2023 Outlook - Year Of Reset, Recession, Recovery: Nirmal Bang's Analysis
Gokaldas Exports - Weaving Each Piece Together: ICICI Securites Initiates Coverage
Bank Of Baroda - Scaling New Heights: Prabhudas Lilladher
Transformers & Rectifiers India - Firing On All Cylinders: ICICI Direct
Kalyan Jewellers Outperforms Titan In Q3, Likely Beginning Of Trajectory Change: ICICI Securities
Metals, Mining Q3 Results Preview - Earnings Expected To Bottom Out: ICICI Securities
FMCG, Retail Q3 Results Preview - Demand Slowdown Will Weigh On Topline: Axis Securities
Oil & Gas Sector Q3 Results Preview - Subdued Quarter To Set The Tone For FY23E: Nirmal Bang
Chemical Sector Q3 Results Preview - Some Cooling Off Imminent; Growth To Be Case Specific: ICICI Direct
Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Positive Attributes To Aid In Revenue Growth, Gross Margins: Axis Securities