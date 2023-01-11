ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 11

Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
(Source: Rhamely on Unsplash)
U.S. stocks remained mostly flat as Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from divulging clues on the policy outlook. Both the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq 100 were little changed by mid-day in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.63%.

Crude price rose 0.6%, while gold stayed put. Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around the $17,300-level.

Domestic indices closed 1% lower as losses in telecom, financials, banking, and technology stocks weighed the gauges down.

Rupee extended its rally against the U.S. dollar to close below the 82-mark for the first time since Dec. 6, 2022.

Stocks To Watch

  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani-Gadot combine has completed the acquisition of Haifa port in, the finance ministry of Israel said in a statement.

  • Tata Motors: The company’s subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility completed the acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand-based manufacturing plant.

  • Bank of Baroda: The bank has hiked lending rates across tenors in the range of 20-35 basis points, with effect from Jan. 12.

  • Shree Renuka Sugars: The company’s board will meet on Jan. 27 to consider and approve change in terms of its non‐convertible debentures.

  • Uttam Sugar Mills: The company’s board approved increasing daily capacity of its ethanol distillery in Barkatpur by 100 kilolitres to 25 kilolitres with a capex of Rs 56 crore. The company will also send Rs 40 crore to increase its cane crushing capacity enhancement to 26,200 tonnes of cane per day.

  • Agarwal Industrial Corporation: Investor Ashish Kacholia increased his stake in the company to 3.82%.

  • Adani Wilmar: Business Updates for December Quarter (YoY)

- The company registered overall volume growth in high teens and value growth of high single-digit.

- Edible oil segment saw high-single digit volume growth, and low-single digit rise in value.

  • PC Jeweller: Business Updates for December Quarter (YoY)

- The company recorded 38% growth in domestic turnover at Rs 829.10 crore.

- It also opened a new franchisee showroom in Bihar.

Results

  • National Standard (India)

Bulk Deals

  • Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore sold 5 lakh (0.11%) at Rs 42.8 apiece.

  • Jindal Stainless: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.

  • Xpro India: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.

  • Electronics Mart India: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex Date Amalgamation: JMC Projects (India)

  • Ex Date Special Dividend: Welspun Enterprises

  • Record Date Amalgamation: JMC Projects (India)

  • Record Date Special Dividend: Welspun Enterprises

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, Themis Medicare

Money Market Update

  • Rupee closed 0.69% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.79 on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s close of 82.36.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty January futures ended at 17,988.45, a discount of 184.75 points.

  • Nifty January futures rose 3.38% and 7,609 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank January futures ended at 42,222.20, a discount of 545.15 points.

  • Nifty Bank January futures rose 3.02% and 2,610 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, IndiaBulls Housing Finance

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Nil

Research Reports

