Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 9

U.S. stocks came under pressure due to selloff in tech stocks as Federal Reserve maintained its stance on rate hikes. While the S&P 500 fell 1.1% by mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1.7%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries changed little at 3.67%.

Crude price rose 0.6%, while gold prices gained 0.2%. Bitcoin fell 1.2% to trade around $23,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through midday after it opened with slim gains on Wednesday.

Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar as the Monetary Policy Committee hiked policy rate by another 25 basis points.