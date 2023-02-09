Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 9
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks came under pressure due to selloff in tech stocks as Federal Reserve maintained its stance on rate hikes. While the S&P 500 fell 1.1% by mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1.7%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries changed little at 3.67%.
Crude price rose 0.6%, while gold prices gained 0.2%. Bitcoin fell 1.2% to trade around $23,000-level.
The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through midday after it opened with slim gains on Wednesday.
Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar as the Monetary Policy Committee hiked policy rate by another 25 basis points.
Stocks To Watch
Larsen & Toubro: The company received an order worth Rs 2,585 crore from Ministry of Defence for supply for 41 sets of modular bridges for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army.
Navin Fluorine: The company’s subsidiary Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences commenced commercial production at the multi-purpose plant and plant for manufacture of a key agro-chemical intermediate in Dahej, Gujarat.
RBL Bank: The bank received RBI’s approval for re-appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as executive director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from Feb. 21, 2023.
Reliance Industries: Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, announced the initial rollout of E20 petrol.
Indian Bank: The bank increased its repo benchmark rate, effective Feb. 9, to 6.5%.
Earnings
Piramal Enterprises Q3 FY23 (Consolidated)
NII up 113.31% at Rs 2,272.31 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 299.27% at Rs 3,545.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 459.65 crore) (YoY)
GNPA at 4% vs 3.7% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.7% vs 1.3% (QoQ)
Uno Minda Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.65% at Rs 2,915.49 crore
EBITDA up 43.8% at Rs 338.40 crore
EBITDA margin at 11.61% vs 10.79%
Net profit of Rs 41.67 crore vs net loss of Rs 1.58 crore
The board approved dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Adani Power Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.83% at Rs 7,764.41 crore
Ebitda down 17% at Rs 1,469.73 crore
Ebitda margin at 18.93% vs 33.03%
Net profit down 96% at Rs 8.77 crore
Godrej Agrovet Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.79% at Rs 2,323.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,381.66 crore)
EBITDA up 0.07% at Rs 136.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.66 crore)
EBITDA margin at 5.87% vs 6.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 7%)
Net profit up 78.94% at Rs 116.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.78 crore)
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37% at Rs 729 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 765 crore)
Ebitda up 48% to Rs 169 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 170 crore)
Ebitda margin at 23.3% vs 21.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.2%)
Net profit up 36% to Rs 101 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103 crore)
The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 8.50 per share.
Cummins India Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 25.31% at Rs 2,185.04 crore
Ebitda up 51.57% at Rs 413.10 crore
Ebitda margin at 18.91% vs 15.63%
Net profit up 65.85% at Rs 413.8 crore
The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Results
Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, MRF, Hindustan Aeronautics, Lupin, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Voltas, Zomato, United Breweries, Page Industries, Finolex Cables, Brigade Enterprises, IRCTC, Devyani International, GE T&D India, Fine Organic Industries, RITES, Pfizer, Greaves Cotton, Sapphire Foods, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lux Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Lumax Industries, Natco Pharma, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Navneet Education, Matrimony.com, Bajaj Consumer Care, Ujjivan Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, NESCO, Suzlon Energy, Alembic, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Jtekt India, Sula Vineyards, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Akzo Nobel India, Aptech, Adani Total Gas, DCW, DISA India, EIH Associated Hotels, FDC, Force Motors, Garware Technical Fibres, Gokul Agro Resources, HMT, KNR Construction, MTAR Technologies, Nirlon, Orchid Pharma, Panama Petrochem, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, SEAMEC, SEPC, SJS Enterprises, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, TGV SRAAC, TVS Srichakra, Veranda Learning Solutions, WPIL
Who’s Meeting Whom
Endurance Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9.
Clean Science and Technology: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9-10.
Max Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9-10.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9.
Elgi Equipments: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 24.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9-10.
Kolte-Patil Developers: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 9.
CreditAccess Grameen: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10 and 13.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Gillette India, Greenpanel Industries, Orient Electric, REC
Record Date Interim Dividend: Gillette India, Greenpanel Industries, Orient Electric, REC
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Lloyds Steels Industries, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Rama Steel Tubes
Insider Trade
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter RK Garg purchased 14,495 shares on Feb. 7.
Quess Corp: Promoter & Director Ajit Issac purchased 35,000 shares on Feb. 7.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 11.20 lakh shares and Opelina Sustainable Service revoked a pledge of 5,556 shares on Feb. 7.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.25% higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.49 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 82.70.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 17,908.65, a premium of 126 points.
Nifty February futures fell 4% and 8,410 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,653, a premium of 11.75 points.
Nifty Bank February futures rose 2%% and 1,900 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
ICICI Bank, SBI, Ashok Leyland, Praj Industries And More - Top Stock Picks For February: Axis Securities
Craftsman Automation - Engineering DNA Crafts New Opportunities: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
RBI Monetary Policy Review - To Remain Watchful On The Upcoming Trend Of Inflation: KRChoksey
Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Grows 14.2% YoY In Jan; LIC Rises 3.0%: Motilal Oswal
Decoding The Capital Expenditure Budget: Motilal Oswal's Analysis
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.