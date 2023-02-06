Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 6

U.S. stocks pared the gains made earlier in the day on the back of speculation of the Federal Reserve easing rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1.1%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 3.52%.

Crude price fell 2.9%, while gold declined 0.6%. Bitcoin stayed put to trade close to the $23,500-level.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday led by banking, financial, auto and consumer durable stocks.

Rupee snapped its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar to close higher at the end of the week.