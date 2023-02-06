Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 6
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks pared the gains made earlier in the day on the back of speculation of the Federal Reserve easing rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1.1%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 3.52%.
Crude price fell 2.9%, while gold declined 0.6%. Bitcoin stayed put to trade close to the $23,500-level.
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday led by banking, financial, auto and consumer durable stocks.
Rupee snapped its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar to close higher at the end of the week.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ and Ambuja Cements: The three stocks will be under the NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure or ASM starting Feb. 6. From Monday, the applicable margin on the three stocks will be 50% or existing margin, whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100%, the NSE circular had said.
Vodafone Idea: The government will convert the company’s AGR dues into equity. Vodafone Idea has been directed to issue 16.13 million equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each.
Adani Power: The company confirmed that its subsidiary, Adani Power (Jharkhand), has received a communication from Bangladesh Power Development Board to consider a discount on the energy charge, but it is not considering any amendment to the power purchase agreement.
Engineers India: The company has received an EPCM services contract for setting up gas based greenfield 4,000 TPD urea and 2300 TPD ammonia complex. It has also received orders from ADNOC Offshore, Abu Dhabi, UAE for minor engineering works for offshore facilities and a feasibility study for crude storage tanks at terminal facilities.
Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co., a material subsidiary of the company, analysing the potential impact of the Budget recommendation to tax proceeds from non-linked policies with annual premium over Rs 5 lakh.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The board is scheduled to meet on Feb. 8 to consider raising funds via issuance of bonds, debentures, non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company appointed COO Raul Rebello as MD& CEO-Designate. He will assume the position after Ramesh Iyer, the current vice chairman & managing director of the company, superannuates on April 29, 2024.
Bank of Baroda: RBI fined the bank Rs 30 lakh over violation of norms related to deposit interest rates and KYC.
Earnings
State Bank of India Q3FY23
Net profit up 68.5% Rs 14,205.34 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,295 crore)
NII up 24% at Rs 38,068 crore (YoY)
GNPA at 3.14% vs 3.52% (QoQ)
NNPA at 0.77% vs 0.8% (QoQ)
ITC Q3 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 19,020.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,837.1 crore)
Ebitda up 20% to Rs 6704.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,384.95 crore)
Ebitda margin at 35.2% vs 30.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 33.9%)
Net profit up 23% to Rs 5,006.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,740.18 crore)
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Tata Power Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.7% at Rs 14,129.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,837.07 crore)
Ebitda 32.6% Rs 2,334.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,933.75 crore)
Ebitda margin at 16.5% vs 12.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)
Net profit up 12.5% at Rs 1,052.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 900.51 crore)
One 97 Communications (Paytm) Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 2,062 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,120.43 crore)
Ebitda loss fell 38% at Rs 330.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 493.75 crore loss)
Net loss contracted to Rs 392.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 529.35 loss)
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 61% to Rs 14,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,198.4 crore)
Ebitda rose 75% to Rs 3,117.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,136.7 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 20.9% Vs 19.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%)
Net profit up 996% at Rs 1,422.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,274.7 crore)
Marico Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues down 1% at Rs 2,470 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,498.38 crore)
Ebitda up 5% at Rs 456 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 460.06 crore)
Ebitda margin 18.5% vs 17.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.4%)
Net profit up 9% at Rs 328 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 324.79 crore)
Results for Q2 and Q3 of this fiscal are not comparable to corresponding quarters of previous fiscal following acquisition of HW Wellness Solutions.
Thyrocare Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 117 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127 crore)
Ebitda down 28% to Rs 26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 34 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.1% Vs 32.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.6%)
Net profit down 44% at Rs 13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20 crore)
Aarti Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 19.68% at Rs 1,667.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,665.8 crore)
Ebitda down 67.56% at Rs 288.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.1 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.31% vs 42.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%)
Net profit down 81.18% at Rs 136.53 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 125.85 crore)
The board declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
P&G Health (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 309.9 crore Vs Rs 277.9 crore
Net profit up 71% to Rs 76.8 crore Vs Rs 44.8 crore
Ebitda up 76% to Rs 108.9 crore Vs Rs 61.8 crore
Margins at 35.1% Vs 22.3%
The board declared interim dividend of Rs 45 per share.
JK Cement (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 2,432.5 crore Vs Rs 2,030.5 crore
Net profit down 73% to Rs 38.9 crore Vs Rs 142.7 crore
EBITDA down 33% to Rs 243.73 crore Vs Rs 365.53 crore
Margins at 10% Vs 18%
Results
Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, LIC Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, Hitachi Energy India, Sansera Engineering, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Tejas Networks, Action Construction Equipment, Balaji Amines, Bls International Services, Easy Trip Planners, Fairchem Organics, Honda India Power Products, Huhtamaki India, Indo Count Industries, Infibeam Avenues, JK Paper, Kolte-Patil Developers, KPR Mill, Mold-Tek Packaging, Monte Carlo Fashions, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Shankara Building Products, Shree Global Tradefin, SJVN, Tasty Bite Eatables, TCPL Packaging, Unichem Laboratories, Uniroyal Marine Exports, Varun Beverages, Vinati Organics, V-Mart Retail, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
Block Deal
GMR Airports Infrastructure: Deccan Value Investors Fund bought 3.1 crore shares (0.51%), Veda Investors Fund bought 5.75 crore shares (0.95%), C/D Investors Fund sold 5.5 crore shares (0.91%) and H/D Investors Fund sold 3.35 crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 37.3 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Aarti Pharmalabs: JP Morgan Funds sold 7.14 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 255.33 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tasty Bite Eatables: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 6.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 6.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Adani Green Energy
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Container Corporation of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Record Date Interim Dividend: Container Corporation of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ and Ambuja Cements
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Apar Industries
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.42% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.84 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 82.18.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 17,867, a premium of 191.75 points.
Nifty February futures fell 6.39% and 13,682 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,684.85, a premium of 747.05 points.
Nifty Bank February futures fell 8.41% and 8,348 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Adani Ports
Securities removed from the ban period: Ambuja Cements
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.