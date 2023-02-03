Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 3

U.S. stocks accumulated gains on speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the peak of its tightening cycle. The S&P 500 was up 1.5% by mid-day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 3.4%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.37%.

Crude price changed little, while gold fell 0.6%. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to trade close to $24,000-level.

The headline indices diverged at the end of trading hours on Thursday, continuing the mixed trend from the volatile budget session a day ago.

Rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar amid forex outflow and corporate demand for the greenback.