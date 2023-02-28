Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 28

U.S. stocks struggled to keep gains as signs of a resilient economy indicated a hawkish Federal Reserve for longer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.9% by 12:30 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.93%.

Crude price declined 0.6%, while gold prices rose 0.4%. Bitcoin fell 0.7%, trading around the $23,400 level.

India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended down for the seventh straight day and hit a four-month low on Monday as metals, I.T., and auto stocks fell.

Rupee continued to decline against the U.S. dollar amid speculations of further Fed rate hikes.