Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 27
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian markets are set to fall after a heavy selling on Wall Street late last week as investors weighed-in on forecasts for the U.S. interest rates following hot inflation data.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 1% Friday, dragging the two U.S. indexes each to their worst week since December. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index of Chinese companies fell 3.9% Friday in another sign of likely selling pressure in Asia Monday.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.94%. Crude prices were trading around $83-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 24,000-level.
At 5:35 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.21% at 17,505.
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased opening gains and logged the lowest weekly loss in eight months, on Friday.
Rupee erased gains from the opening trade to close marginally lower against the U.S. dollar in the last session of the week.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,470.34 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,400.98 crore.
Stocks To Watch
Piramal Enterprises: The board is scheduled to meet on March 1 to issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore.
Power Grid Corporation of India: A directors’ panel approved aggregate investment to the tune of Rs 804 crore in four projects.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore, with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.
SpiceJet: The company’s board will now meet on Feb. 27 to consider issue of shares on preferential issues and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.
NBCC India: The company received an order worth Rs 350 crore for planning, design, execution/ construction of buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad. In the month of January 2023, the company secured total business of Rs 194.17 crore.
PVR: The company opened an 11-screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has received shareholders’ approval for the proposed demerger of its wealth management business.
Bharat Electronics: The company opened its new software development centre in Visakhapatnam, which will offer SaaS services for various applications to both defence and non-defence sectors.
Results
Foseco India, Rain Industries, Vesuvius India
Block Deals
Redington: Synnex Mauritius sold 18.86 lakh shares (24.13%), Synnex Technology International Corporation bought 18.86 lakh shares (24.13%) at Rs 170.45 apiece.
Bulk Deals
PC Jeweller: Silver Stallion sells 30.06 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 24.65 apiece.
Wheels India: Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family bought 1.51 lakh shares (0.63%), ABI Showatech (India) sold 1.51 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 506.3 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Crisil: To meet investors and analysts between March 2 and 17.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 27.
Grasim Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 27.
DCX Systems: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 28.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Opelina Sustainable Services realsed a pledge of 12,350 shares and promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 44 lakh shares between Feb. 22-23.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Promoter group Raksha Valia created a pledge of 22 lakh shares and promoter group Sudhir Valis created a pledge of 18 lakh shares on Feb. 22.
Insider Trades
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 65,000 shares between Feb. 22-23.
Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Poperties bought 5.75 lakh shares on Feb. 22.
Gallantt Ispat: Promoter group Maanaav Dineshkumar Agarwal bought 9,158 shares on Feb. 22.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan N C Menon bought 5,535 shares on Feb. 22.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,560 a discount of 63 points.
Nifty March futures rose 0.37% and 771 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 40,145 a premium of 157.75 points.
Nifty Bank March futures rose 2.70% and 2,822 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.01% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.75 on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 82.74.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.