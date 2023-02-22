Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 22

U.S. stocks declined as bond yields grew and retail majors Walmart and Home Depot projected grim forecasts. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% by 12:31 pm in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 2%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.91%.

Crude price fell 0.1%, while gold prices were down 0.4%. Bitcoin declined 1.4%, trading around $24,000 level.

India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the third day in a row following a volatile session, led by declines in PSUs, realty, and I.T. stocks.

Rupee ended lower against the U.S. dollar on account of weaker domestic equities and a stronger greenback in the overseas market.