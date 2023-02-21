Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 21
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian markets saw a muted open on Tuesday while the U.S. equity futures fell as investors weighed the prospect that central banks will have to tighten policy settings more than expected to tame inflation.
Contracts for the S&P 500 fell, indicating further downward pressure on the U.S. stocks after declines on Thursday and Friday. U.S. equity and bond markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.85%. Crude prices were trading around $84-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 25,000-level.
At 5:55 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.12% at 17,886.5.
Benchmark indices back home ended lower after a volatile session, with oil and gas, financials and banking stocks leading the decline.
Rupee started the week by closing in green against the U.S. dollar, tracking gains among its Asian peers.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net seller for the second day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 158.95 crore, while the domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 86.23 crore, snapping a four-day buying streak on Feb. 17.
Stocks To Watch
United Breweries: The Supreme Court has stayed an NCLAT order, which dismissed the company’s appeal against a CCI order imposing a penalty of Rs 751.83 crore against the company over charges of cartelisation, as well as recovery proceedings in the matter. The apex court has ordered the company to deposit 10% of the penalty amount, over and above the amount already subsisting 10% deposit before the NCLAT.
Adani Enterprises: The company’s subsidiaries—Ambuja Cement and ACC—and transporters in Himachal Pradesh reached an amicable solution to the dispute between them over freight rates. This clears the way for reopening of cement factories in Darlaghat and Barmana after 67 days.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore via private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures.
Bharat Electronics: India's first ever indigenously developed train control and supervision system, jointly developed by the company and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was launched for operations on the Red Line corridor of Delhi Metro.
BEML: The company signed an MoU with a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-led special purpose vehicle that has been shortlisted for constructing the first phase of Bahrain Metro Rail Project. BEML will manufacture and supply metro rolling stock, while DMRC will offer its expertise in project development, budgeting and facilitation of contractual obligations.
Asian Paints: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Asian Paints (Polymers) signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion and vinyl acetate monomer at Dahej.
GR Infraprojects: The company emerged as the successful bidder for two National Highways Logistics Management projects based in Uttarakhand cumulatively worth Rs 3,613 crore.
JK Tyre & Industries: The company will raise Rs 240 crore by issuing 24,000 compulsorily convertible debentures at the face value of Rs 1 lakh to International Finance Corporation on private placement basis. The amount raised can be converted into equity shares of the company at a conversion price of Rs 180.50.
Results
Elantas Beck India
Block Deals
Media Matrix Worldwide: Indsec Securities and Finance bought 1 crore shares (0.88%), Hastin Marketing sold 1 crore shares (0.88%) at Rs 11.99 per share.
Who’s Meeting Whom
ICICI Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 21.
Thyrocare Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 21.
Persistent Systems: To meet investors and analysts between Feb. 22 and 24.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 23.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 23.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 21.
Heranba Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 21.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 21, 22 and 27.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Apar Industries, Nucleus Software Exports
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Akzo Nobel India, AVT Natural Products, Cummins India, DISA India, MRF, Natco Pharma
Record Date Interim Dividend: Akzo Nobel India,AVT Natural Products, Cummins India, DISA India, MRF, Natco Pharma
Ex-Date EGM: Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
Ex-Date Income Distribution: IndInfravit Trust
Record Date Income Distribution: IndInfravit Trust
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: BF Investment
Insider Trades
NRB Bearings: Promoter group Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 6,296 shares on Feb. 16.
Bajaj Finserv: Promoter group Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 4.64 lakh shares, promoter group Shekhar Holdings bought 1.42 lakh shares, promoter group Rupa Equities bought 2.48 lakh shares, promoter group Bajaj Sevashram bought 74,000 shares on Feb. 15.
Meghmani Finechem: Promoter Maulik Jayantibhai Patel bought 1,390 shares on Feb. 16.
Pledged Share Details
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 3 lakh shares on Feb. 15.
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 7.45 lakh shares between and Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 2.85 lakh shares and revoked 20 lakh shares between Feb. 15-17.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.12% higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.73 on Monday, compared to Friday’s close of 82.83.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 17,867 a discount of 84 points.
Nifty February futures fell 8.19% and 14,989 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 40,794.75, a discount of 410.80 points.
Nifty Bank February futures fell 4.10% and 4,149 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.