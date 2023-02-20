Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 20

The dollar rose in early trading on Monday, adding to a third week of gains as hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials and geopolitical tensions bolstered the appeal of the greenback.

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed open, with Australia’s benchmark index fluctuated while the U.S. equity futures dropped after the S&P 500 Index declined Friday and slid for a second week. Contracts for Japanese shares pointed to small gains while those for Hong Kong fell.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.81%. Crude prices were trading around $83-mark, while Bitcoin was trading around 24,000-level.

At 6:17 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.31% at 17,993.5.

Both domestic benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed 0.5% lower on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, as banking, IT and pharma stocks came under pressure.

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar as the greenback strengthened overseas and on muted domestic equities.

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday, ending a five-day buying streak. They offloaded up equities worth Rs 624.61 crore, while the domestic institutional investors snapped four-day buying streak and turned sellers. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 85.29 crore, snapping a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.