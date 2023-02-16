Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian markets were set to open higher after the U.S. shares climbed and Treasuries sold off as investors weighed fresh data that indicated further Federal Reserve tightening ahead.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to close at its session high while the Nasdaq 100 ended the day 0.8% higher.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.81%. Crude prices were trading around $85-mark, while Bitcoin trading above 24,000-level.
At 5:50 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.22% at 18,059.5.
Domestic benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and closed higher as tech and IT stocks provided support.
Rupee continued to depreciate against the U.S. dollar as the greenback grew stronger on inflation data and speculations of higher Fed rates for longer periods of time.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 432.15 crore, while the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 516.64 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Day
Stocks To Watch
Vedanta: The company was declared the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block, located in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha, under the mineral block auction conducted by the Odisha government. The block has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite.
Adani Power: The long stop date under the MoU dated Aug. 18, 2022, to acquire 100% stake in DB Power has expired.
ONGC: ONGC clarified that ONGC Videsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, signed an MoU with Argentina's state oil company YPF for co-operation in the hydrocarbon sector.
Bharat Electronics: The company signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard for co-operation for supply of products such as autonomous boats, and other systems based on artifical intellegence for naval platforms.
Patel Engineering: The company, along with its joint venture partners, has been chosen for projects worth Rs 1,567 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, to be completed within 36 months.
Ugro Capital: The board will meet on Feb. 20, to consider and approve raising funds via non-convertible debentures through private placement basis.
Dalmia Bharat/Jaiprakash Associates: The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants belonging to Jaiprakash Associates and its associate.
PTC Industries: The company signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics-SED for cooperation and business development for indigenisation of aviation grade raw materials, components, sub-systems, and systems of aero-engines of Russian origin aircraft.
Bharat Dynamics: The company signed ten MoUs with Thales, UAE-based Al Tariq, Bulgaria’s Bultexpro, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation at the Aero India event. It also launched several products at the event.
Shalby: Shalby Global Technologies Pte. Ltd, Singapore, a step-down subsidiary of the company, s received a regulatory approval to market and sell knee implants, hip systems, knee and hip instruments, etc. by Ministry of Health, Indonesia.
Glenmark Pharma, Merck To Face Jury Trial In Zetia Antitrust Case
Q3 Earnings Results Today
Nestle India, Schaeffler India
Blackstone Turns To India As Global Investors Grow Cautious
Bulk Deals
Ugro Capital: Vardhaman Patni bought 4.40 lakh shares (0.62%), Shurti Arihant Patni bought 5 lakh shares (0.71%), and DBZ (Cyprus) sold 25 lakh shares (3.54%) at Rs 152 apiece.
Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Vedanta, Nestle India, ONGC, Ugro Capital, Bharat Electronics
Block Deal
Bajaj Finserv: Shekhar Holdings bought 1.42 lakh shares (0.01%), Rupa Equities bought 2.48 lakh shares (0.02%), Rishab Family Trust sold 4.64 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,414 apiece.
RBI Grants In-Principle Approval To 32 Entities To Act As Online Payment Aggregator
Who’s Meeting Whom
BLS International Services: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 17 and 28.
Timex Group: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 27.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 16.
17 Indian Bank Branches Open Special Vostro Accounts With Russian Banks For Rupee Trade
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Shree Cement
Record Date Interim Dividend: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Shree Cement
Ex-Date Income Distribution: National Highways Infra Trust
Record Date Income Distribution: National Highways Infra Trust
Global Slowdown Could Be A Challenge For Indian Exporters: Nirmala Sitharaman
Insider Trades
Meghmani Finechem: Promoter Maulik Jayantibhai Patel bought 2,760 shares on Feb. 14.
U.S. Retail Sales Jump By Most In Nearly Two Years In Broad Gain
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 6.93 lakh shares, Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 2.88 lakh shares between Feb.10-13.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Jargo Investment released a pledge of 74.30 lakh shares on Feb. 07.
Moody's Affirms Ratings Of TCS, Infosys With Stable Outlook
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 4 paise lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.80 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 82.76.
Elon Musk Nears World’s Richest Title Again
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 18,040 a premium of 94.85 points.
Nifty February futures rose 0.08% and 158 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,836.90, a premium of 134.45 points.
Nifty Bank February futures rose 0.71% and 635 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
The OPEC+ Oil Plan for 2023 Brings New Inflationary Risks
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.