Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 15

U.S. stocks pared losses emanating from elevated inflation data and expectations of higher interest rates over a longer time frame. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.75%.

Crude price fell 1.1%, while gold prices declined 0.2%. Bitcoin was trading 2.3% up, higher than any closing gains since Feb. 1.

Domestic benchmark indices held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday after a day of decline on rise in consumer price inflation.

Rupee further weakened against a stronger U.S. dollar, declining 3 paisa after losing the strong opening earlier in the day.