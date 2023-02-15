Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 15
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks pared losses emanating from elevated inflation data and expectations of higher interest rates over a longer time frame. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.75%.
Crude price fell 1.1%, while gold prices declined 0.2%. Bitcoin was trading 2.3% up, higher than any closing gains since Feb. 1.
Domestic benchmark indices held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday after a day of decline on rise in consumer price inflation.
Rupee further weakened against a stronger U.S. dollar, declining 3 paisa after losing the strong opening earlier in the day.
Stocks To Watch
LT Foods: The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of certain equity share capital of LT Foods Limited by Riyadh-based SALIC International Investment Corporation.
Reliance Industries: The Ahmedabad bench of NCLT approved the resolution plan jointly submitted by Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise for Sintex Industries.
Adani Enterprises: The company repaid commercial paper worth Rs 15 crore, due on Feb. 14, in full.
Vodafone Idea: The company appointed Murthy GVAS as interim chief financial officer, effective Feb. 15.
Biocon: The company has entered into an agreement with Kotak Strategic Situations Fund for a structured funding up to Rs 1,200 crore.
Earnings
Vodafone Idea Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 0.06% at Rs 10,620.6 crore
Ebitda up 2.03% at Rs 4,180.8 crore
Ebitda margin at 39.37% vs 38.6%
Net loss widens to Rs 7,990 crore from Rs 7,595.5 crore
ARPU up 3.1% at Rs 135
ONGC Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 16.2% at Rs 1,69,212.63 crore
Ebitda up 2.4% at Rs 21,870.79 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.9% vs 14.7%
Net profit up 5.1% at Rs 11,488.99 crore
The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Biocon Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35% at Rs 2,941 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,752 crore)
EBITDA up 30% at Rs 634 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 642 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.6% vs 22.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.3%)
Net loss of Rs 42 crore vs net profit of Rs 187 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 233 crore)
Apollo Hospitals Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 4,264 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,209 crore)
Ebitda down 14% at Rs 505 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 540 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.9% vs 16.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%)
Net profit down 33% at Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 211 crore)
Torrent Power Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 71% at Rs 6,442.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,285.58 crore)
Ebitda up 54.58% at Rs 1,443.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,111.63 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.4% vs 24.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%)
Net profit up 86% at Rs 684.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 468.78 crore)
The company announced interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.
Bata India Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 900.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 965.3 crore)
Ebitda up 21% at Rs 204.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 243.24 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.67% vs 20% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.2%)
Net profit up 15% at Rs 83.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.54 crore)
PI Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 1,613.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1667.26 crore)
Ebitda up 40% at Rs 415.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 390.1 crore)
Ebitda margin at 25.73% vs 21.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.4%)
Net profit up 58 % at Rs 351.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 291.52 crore)
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.
Bulk Deals
Phoenix Mills: Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 12.39 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 1,310 apiece.
Safari Industries (India): HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2.5 lakh shares (1.05%), Investcorp Private Equity Fund II 4.5 lakh shares (1.89%) at Rs 1,860 apiece.
Ganesh Benzoplast: Malabar India Fund 17.67 lakh shares (2.71%) at Rs 149.69 apiece.
Block Deal
Bajaj Auto: Jaya Hind Industries bought 66,000 shares (0.02%), Abhyakumar Navalmal Firodia sold 66,000 shares (0.02%) at Rs 3,905 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
State Bank of India: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.
BLS International Services: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.
Timex Group: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 27.
Kalyan Jewellers: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Aarti Industries, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, ITC, Manappuram Finance, Tube Investments of India
Record Date Interim Dividend: Aarti Industries, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, ITC, Manappuram Finance, Tube Investments of India
Insider Trades
UPL: Promoter group Suresight Ventures bought 18.53 lakh shares, promoter group Harmonic Ventures bought 18.50 lakh shares between Feb.8-10.
Gateway Distriparks: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 1.80 lakh shares on Feb. 13.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 3 paise lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.76 on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s close of 82.73.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 17,942 a premium of 140.15 points.
Nifty February futures fell 11.01% and 23,534 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,705, a premium of 323.10 points.
Nifty Bank February futures fell -8.94% and 8,791 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.