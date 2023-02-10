Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 10
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks lost gains amid hawkish Fedspeak, recession signals from the Treasury market and a surge in equity bullishness among retail investors. While the S&P 500 was little changed by mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries changed little at 3.6%.
Crude price fell 1.2%, while gold prices declined 0.4%. Bitcoin fell 1.9% to trade around $22,500-level.
The Indian benchmark indices gained at close as IT stocks staged a recovery in the second half of the session.
Rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar after paring most losses from opening trade.
Stocks To Watch
Zomato: Shareholder Ant Group’s nominee Douglas Feagin resigned as a director on the board of the company.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company signed an MoU with Telangana government to expand its existing Zaheerabad Plant in Medak district for development and production of electric three- and four-wheelers. The SUV maker will spend Rs 1,000 crore over eight years on this front.
GAIL (India): The company signed an advanced pricing agreement with Central Board of Direct Taxes to determine the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from the U.S. for the period of five years.
ITC: ITC Infotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated a subsidiary in France named ITC Infotech France SAS on Feb. 8.
Pfizer: The board appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director of the company for five years, effective April 3, 2023, as incumbent MD S Sridhar expressed his intention to take an early retirement.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company will transfer units constituting its API non-antibiotic division to subsidiary Auro Pharma India via slump sale.
Bank of Baroda: The bank hiked lending rate across tenors by five basis points, effective Feb. 12, 2023.
Earnings
Life Insurance Corporation of India Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 1.96 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.1 lakh crore)
Net profit up 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4580.8 crore)
Net premium income up 15% at Rs 1.12 lakh crore
Adani Total Gas Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 1105.56 crore
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 229.94 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.8% vs 20.3%
Net profit down 6.1% at Rs 150.19 crore
Suzlon Energy Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.26% at Rs 1,448.97 crore
Ebitda down 24.44% at Rs 206.29 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.24% vs 17.1%
Net profit up 107.91% at Rs 78.36 crore
Voltas Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 11.82% at Rs 2,005.61 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,900.79 crore)
Ebitda down 50.93% at Rs 76.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.48 crore)
Ebitda margin at 3.81% vs 8.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.8%)
Net loss of Rs 110.38 crore vs net profit of Rs 95.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.92 crore)
Pfizer Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 701 crore)
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 203 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore)
Ebitda margin at 32.7% vs 28.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.4%)
Net profit up 5% at Rs 151 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 161 crore)
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.13% at Rs 1,09,687.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,514.55 crore)
Ebitda at Rs 1,674.02 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 1,514.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,576.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 1.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.5%)
Net profit of Rs 444.26 crore vs net loss of Rs 2,475.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 509 crore)
Zomato Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 1,948.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,785.8 crore)
Ebitda loss at Rs 366.2 crore vs Rs 418 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 352.95 crore loss)
Net loss at Rs 346.6 crore vs Rs 250.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.21 crore loss)
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 6,407 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,142 crore)
Ebitda down 6% at Rs 954 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 992 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.9% Vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.1%)
Net profit down 19% at Rs 491 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 553 crore)
Lupin Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 4,322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,257 crore)
Ebitda up 39% at Rs 516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 572 crore)
Ebitda margins at 11.9% Vs 8.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%)
Net profit down 72% at Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore)
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.32% at Rs 229.6 crore
Ebitda declined 16% to Rs 32.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.9 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.1% vs 16.9%
Net profit up 14% at Rs 33.2 crore
Results
Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, National Aluminium Company, Alkem Laboratories, Delhivery, ABB India, Fortis Healthcare, JK Lakshmi Cement, Abbott India, Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Kirloskar Oil Engines, VA Tech Wabag, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, PB Fintech, Gokaldas Exports, Alicon Castalloy, Nocil, Rupa & Co., Indigo Paints, Metropolis Healthcare, Lemon Tree Hotel, VST Tillers Tractors, RateGain Travel Technologies, Hariom Pipe Industries, Sanghvi Movers, JM Financial, Reliance Capital, Archean Chemical Industries, Cochin Shipyards, Dilip Buildcon, Dhanuka Agritech, Dish TV India, Grauer & Well (India), GRM Overseas, Indiabulls Real Estate, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Rail Vikas Nigam, Religare Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balmer Lawire & Co., Bannari Amman Sugars, DFM Foods, Dhani Services, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH, EKI ENergy Services, Electronics Mart India, ESAB India, Excel Industries, Goldiam International, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gufic Biosciences, Hemisphere Properties India, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Ingersoll-Rand (India), Inox Wind Energy, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, KCP, Kennametal India, KFin Technologies, Kirloskar Brothers, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Media Matrix Worldwide, Info Edge (India), Paisalo Digital, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Pix Transmissions, Primo Chemicals, Puravankara, Ramky Infrastructure, Rattanindia Enterprises, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satia Industries, Shivalik Rasayan, SML Isuzu, Ugar Sugar Works, Universal Cables, Venky's (India), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vindhya Telelinks, Vishnu Chemicals, West Coast Paper Mills, Xchanging Solutions
Who’s Meeting Whom
Sapphire Foods India: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Welspun Corp: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Rossari Biotech: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Aster DM Healthcare: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 15.
United Breweries: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Data Patterns (India): To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Tata Power: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
HealthCare Global Enterprises: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Eris Lifesciences: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
ICICI Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Aegis Logistics: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 10.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Bharat Electronics, Carborundum Universal, CARE Ratings, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Clean Science and Technology, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Jubilant Ingrevia, KPIT Technologies, MAS Financial Services, NACL Industries, Orient Cement, PCBL, Valiant Organics, VRL Logistics
Record Date Interim Dividend: Bharat Electronics, Carborundum Universal, CARE Ratings, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Clean Science and Technology, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Jubilant Ingrevia, KPIT Technologies, NACL Industries, Orient Cement, PCBL, Valiant Organics, VRL Logistics
Ex-Date Income Distribution: IRB InvIT Fund
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: One 97 Communications (Paytm)
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: PC Jeweller
Insider Trade
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter RK Garg bought 17,500 shares on Feb. 8.
RPG Life Sciences: Promoter group Nucleus Life Trust bought 8,562 shares between Feb. 7-8.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.03% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.52 on Wednesday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 82.49.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures ended at 17,959.10, a premium of 49.85 points.
Nifty February futures fell 1.75% and 3,534 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank February futures ended at 41,750, a premium of 75.30 points.
Nifty Bank February futures rose 0.47% and 453 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.