Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 7

U.S. stocks dipped with as bank CEOs raised alarm over downbeat economic conditions. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.7%. Yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.56%.

Oil fell 3.6% amid broader market selloff and high interest rates. Gold futures rose 0.1%, while Bitcoin continued to trade around $17,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices had a rough day, as the Sensex lost 208 points and Nifty closed 54 points lower amid mixed global cues. Fifteen of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with BSE Information & Technology, Telecommunication, Metal and Teck falling the most.

Rupee fell against U.S. dollar to cross the 82-mark for the first time since Nov. 7.

At 6:24 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.29% to 18,698.5.