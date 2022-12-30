Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 30

Asian markets headed towards early gains on Friday aided by positive momentum in the U.S. stocks. The U.S. shares snapped their two-day decline as easing in jobs data indicated a less likely scenario for growing inflationary pressures.

Australian shares advanced and futures contracts for benchmarks in Japan Singapore and Taiwan rose.

The S&P 500 was up 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 2.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.83%.

Meanwhile, crude fell 1.5%, whereas gold futures rose 0.5%. Bitcoin increased 0.6% to trade around $16,600-level.

India benchmark indices reversed their intraday lows to close in the green, boosted by advances in banking and metal stocks.

The rupee closed marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on the back of a weaker greenback and moderating crude prices.

At 6:05 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, rose 0.52% to 18,374.5.