Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 30

Asian markets headed towards early gains on Friday aided by positive momentum in the U.S. stocks. The U.S. shares snapped their two-day decline as easing in jobs data indicated a less likely scenario for growing inflationary pressures.
Australian shares advanced and futures contracts for benchmarks in Japan Singapore and Taiwan rose.
The S&P 500 was up 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 2.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.83%.
Meanwhile, crude fell 1.5%, whereas gold futures rose 0.5%. Bitcoin increased 0.6% to trade around $16,600-level.
India benchmark indices reversed their intraday lows to close in the green, boosted by advances in banking and metal stocks.
The rupee closed marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on the back of a weaker greenback and moderating crude prices.
At 6:05 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, rose 0.52% to 18,374.5.
Stocks To Watch
Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail unit of the company, will acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Co. for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire up to 26%.
Eicher Motors: The company will acquire 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future for €50 million (Rs 441.74 crore) and explore collaboration opportunities in electric mobility space.
Cipla: Cipla EU, a subsidiary of the company, will acquire 10.35% in Germany-based R&D company Ethris for €15 million (Rs 132.60 crore).
Tata Power: The company raised Rs 1,000 crore via issue of 10,000 non-convertible debentures.
Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company appointed Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as deputy managing director till Oct. 21, 2025.
Swan Energy: The NCLT approved the resolution plan for Reliance Naval submitted by Hazel Mercantile. The company is a strategic partner in the Hazel Mercantile through SPV Hazel Infra.
Craftsman Automation: The company will acquire 76% stake in auto component maker DR Axion India for Rs 375 crore.
Supreme Petrochem: The company increased effective EPS production capacity at Manali New Town plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to 33,000 TPA from 24,000 TPA.
HG Infra Engineering: The company received a project worth Rs 743.74 crore for construction of 6-lane Karnal ring road in Haryana.
Welspun India: The company acquired 26% in Clean Max Thanos for Rs 3.80 crore for supply of renewable energy under captive structure.
SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has collaborated with Punjab & Sind Bank to roll out three co-brand credit cards.
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The Rs 66.3-crore IPO will open on Dec. 30 and continue till Jan. 4, 2023. The issue comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, offered in the range of Rs 61-65 apiece. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO. A day before the IPO opens, the company raised Rs 29.84 crore from the anchor portion.
Listing
Elin Electricals: The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 30. By its final day, the company’s IPO was subscribed 3.09 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 4.51 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.29 times and the retail portion was subscribed 2.2 times. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 247 per share.
Bulk Deals
KFin Technologies: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 10 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 365.04 apiece.
New Delhi Television: LTS Investment Fund sold 9.1 lakh shares (1.41%) at Rs 339.03 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Lancer Container Lines
Ex-Date Buy Back: TIPS Industries
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Sarthak Metals
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Shradha Infraprojects
Record-Date Buy Back: TIPS Industries
Record-Date Interim Dividend: Sarthak Metals
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finance: Promoter Group bought 2.85 lakh shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.
Indo Rama Synthetics India: Promoter Group Devang Kumar sold 50,000 on Dec. 28.
Bajaj Holdings and Investment: Promoter Group Bajaj Sevashram bought 98,577 shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.
GRP: Promoter Group Jagdish M Desai sold 650 shares on Dec. 28.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Group bought 4,752 shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 28.
Titagarh Wagons: Promoter Titagarh Logistics & Infrastructures bought 4.64 lakh shares on Dec. 23.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Group Sneha Enclave created a pledge of 30,000 shares on Dec. 27.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: Promoter Group Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 40,000 shares on Dec. 26.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.06% higher against the U.S. dollar at 82.81 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 82.87.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures ended at 18,299, a premium of 60.35 points.
Nifty January futures rose 35.61% and 55,196 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank January futures ended at 43,435.40, a premium of 413.35 points.
Nifty Bank January futures fell 31.34% and 21,024 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, IndiaBulls Housing Finance
