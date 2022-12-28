Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 28

U.S. markets faltered as bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P 500 was little changed till mid-day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.84%.

Meanwhile, crude rose 1.7%, while gold futures increased 1.4%. Bitcoin declined 0.4% to trade around $16,800-level.

India benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their rally for a second day, paring losses from early trade to close higher at the end of a volatile day.

Rupee reversed gains from a day before against the U.S. dollar amid month-end dollar demand among importers and forex outflows.