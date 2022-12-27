Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 27

Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.

Benchmark equity indexes for mainland China, Japan and South Korea climbed less than 1%, with a gain of just above that for India.

U.S. markets remained closed for holidays. Crude rose 2.7%, while gold futures increased 0.3%. Bitcoin increased 0.2% to trade around $16,900-level.

India benchmark indices ended higher after a flat opening on the back of improving global risk appetite amid easing U.S. inflation.

Rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in the greenback and rise in global risk appetite.

At 6:20 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.01% to 18,027.5.