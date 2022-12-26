Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 26
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets opened higher in Tokyo, on Monday as Japan and mainland China took center stage for traders, with most other Asia-Pacific markets closed for holidays.
Chinese markets could see a damped appetite for risk-taking over its ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy.
The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 in the U.S. suffered their third week of losses, the longest losing streak for both indexes since late September, even as the benchmarks ended higher on Friday.
The Indian markets will take cues from global trends including the Covid spread in China and expiry of derivatives locally in the week ahead.
On Friday, the Sensex closed 981 points, or 1.61%, lower at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 ended 321 points, or 1.77%, lower at 17,806.80.
Foreign portfolio investors invested a net sum of Rs 11,557 crore in equities during December 1-23, according to data with the depositories.
The local currency closed at 82.87 on Friday, depreciating 11 paise from Thursday's close.
At 6:31 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.20% to 17,900.
Stocks To Watch
NDTV: Promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will sell 27.26% stake to RRPR Holding, giving Adani Group control over 64.71% shares of the company. The company also appointed Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as non-executive non-independent directors.
Karnataka Bank: The bank received RBI approval for appointment of Sekhar Rao as the executive director for a period of three years.
Quess Corp.: The company withdrew the scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with itself. Its board approved appointment of Kamal Pal Hoda as the group CFO.
Tata Motors: Subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions signed a definitive agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation for operating 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi for 12 years.
Alkem Labs: The company sold 8% post-money shareholding in subsidiary Enzene Biosciences for Rs 161.49 crore.
SJVN: The company won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW wind power project from Solar Energy Corporation of India for Rs 700 crore at Rs 2.90 per unit on build own and operate basis through e-reverse auction.
SpiceJet: The company clarified to the exchanges that it continues to explore various options for settlement of its outstanding dues with its creditors to normalize its obligations.
HDFC: The mortgage lender received a $400 million loan from International Finance Corporation to bridge the urban housing gap and promoter green housing in India.
Infibeam Avenues: The company received perpetual license from the RBI for its bill payments business, BillAvenue, for operating as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit under Bharat Bill Payment System.
United Breweries: The NCLAT upheld the CCI order imposing Rs 751.83 crore fine on the company over charges of price co-ordination in beer market in India.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Avent International to acquire a significant stake in the company from the Jasti family. Advent intends to explore a merger of Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences to create one of the leading CDMO + API powerhouse subject to board and regulatory approvals. Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26% of the outstanding equity shares of the company from the public shareholders.
Siemens India: The company becomes the lowest (L1) bidder for the 9,000 HP electric locomotives as Railways issues the contract for Rs 26,000 crore.
Offerings
Radiant Cash Management Services: The IPO was subscribed 0.04 times, or 4% on the first day. Institutional buyers placed bids for 5% of their portion, whereas the retail portion was subscribed 6%. No bids were received from non-institutional investors.
Bulk Deals
Abans Holdings: West & Best Trading bought 2.99 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 267.91 apiece, Maruti Nandan Colonizers bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 268.56 apiece.
Landmark Cars: Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3.92 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 466.55 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies Asia 3.82 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 463.82 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
DCX Systems: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.
IZMO:- To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 29.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Buy Back: eClerx Services
Insider Trades
Indo Rama Synthetics India: Promoter Group Devang Kumar sold 50,000 shares on Dec. 22.
Elpro International: Promoter Group I G E (India) bought 3.15 lakh shares and Promoter Mr. Surbhit Dabriwala sold 3.15 lakh shares on Dec. 22.
Indo Amines: Promoter Group Marvel Indenting sold 13,000 shares on Dec. 21.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Group Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 8,313 shares between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 22.
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Group Aayush M Agrawal, trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust bought 1.1 lakh shares on Dec. 22.
Star Cement: Promoter Group Rahul Chamaria sold 1,321 shares on Dec. 21.
Pledged Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 31.69 lakh shares on Dec. 22.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran created a pledge of 50,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.11% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.85 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 82.76.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 17,880.10, a discount of 290.25 points.
Nifty December futures fell 1.30% and 2,594 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 41,746.55, a discount of 724.65 points.
Nifty Bank December futures fell 9.48% and 8,604 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
Zydus Lifesciences - Growth Can Surprise On The Upside: Systematix Initiates Coverage
Jubilant FoodWorks - Moving From Strength To Strength: ICICI Securities
Mastek - Less Dependence On UK, Currency Headwinds Abating: Anand Rathi
IndusInd Bank - Gradual Uptick In RoA Encouraging: ICICI Direct